Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 10
Fall into the Harvest Festival, Oct. 12

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 10, 2019 3:38 p.m.

Fall into the Harvest Festival is taking place at Yavapai College Chino Valley, 2275 Old Home Manor Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

This is a free event that is fun for the entire family. Come enjoy the tractor show, hay rides, pumpkin patch, face painting, corn maze, kid zone area, food trucks, beer garden, craft show, Yavapai College demos and more.

Fore more information, visit the Chino Valley Facebook page or call 928-636-2493.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Yavapai College Agribusiness & Science Technology

Contact
