Drop off Coats for Kids, Oct. 11 - Dec. 2
Coats for Kids will have collection boxes set up at participating locations throughout the quad-cities from Oct. 11 through Dec. 2.
All types and sizes of new or gently used coats and sweaters can be dropped off at schools in the Prescott school district, True Value Hardware, Sears, Walmart, some real estate brokerages and a few other business locations in the area.
Cash donations are also accepted for purchasing hats, gloves, scarves and a few coats in smaller sizes that may not get donated. Cash donations can be dropped off at the Prescott Area Realtors office at 3719 Karicio Lane in Prescott.
Coats for Kids is sponsored by the Prescott Area Association of REALTORS committee for Community Outreach and Services. Donations are distributed to various local charities to help those in need including Stepping Stones, Prescott Area Shelter Services (P.A.S.S.) and Veterans agencies as appropriate.
For more information, call or text 928-308-6780 or send an e-mail to ajsellsprescotthomes@gmail.com.
Document
Coats For Kids Flier
