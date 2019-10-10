OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 10
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Crossroads of the West Gun Show, Oct. 12-13

The Crossroads of the West Gun Show will be held at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. (AP Photo/John Locher, Courtesy file)

The Crossroads of the West Gun Show will be held at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. (AP Photo/John Locher, Courtesy file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 10, 2019 12:51 p.m.

The Crossroads of the West Gun Show will be held at Findlay Toyota Center, in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Crossroads of the West Gun Shows attract more than half a million guests, more than any other gun show in America featuring hundreds of tables to meet the needs of everyone, from the once-a-year hunter to the avid collector. There will be a large selection of pistols, rifles, knives, ammo and accessories.

Tickets are $10 at the box office and are good for both days of the show. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

Entry will be at the main entrance by the box office on Main Street and Florentine Road. Any gun being brought in for sale, trade or appraisal will be checked, cleared and secured at the weapon check table at the main entrance.

For more information, visit crossroadsgunshows.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Findlay Toyota Center

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

At a Glance: Highlight Spring at the Highlands Center
Prescott Arizona Kennel Club Dog Show, Sept. 20-22
16th Annual Prescott Gem and Mineral Show, Aug. 2-4
KornUkopia Calendar: April 12-21
Kornukopia Calendar: Oct. 12-21

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries