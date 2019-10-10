Crossroads of the West Gun Show, Oct. 12-13

The Crossroads of the West Gun Show will be held at Findlay Toyota Center, in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Crossroads of the West Gun Shows attract more than half a million guests, more than any other gun show in America featuring hundreds of tables to meet the needs of everyone, from the once-a-year hunter to the avid collector. There will be a large selection of pistols, rifles, knives, ammo and accessories.

Tickets are $10 at the box office and are good for both days of the show. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

Entry will be at the main entrance by the box office on Main Street and Florentine Road. Any gun being brought in for sale, trade or appraisal will be checked, cleared and secured at the weapon check table at the main entrance.

For more information, visit crossroadsgunshows.com.

