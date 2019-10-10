Crossroads of the West Gun Show, Oct. 12-13
The Crossroads of the West Gun Show will be held at Findlay Toyota Center, in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.
Crossroads of the West Gun Shows attract more than half a million guests, more than any other gun show in America featuring hundreds of tables to meet the needs of everyone, from the once-a-year hunter to the avid collector. There will be a large selection of pistols, rifles, knives, ammo and accessories.
Tickets are $10 at the box office and are good for both days of the show. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.
Entry will be at the main entrance by the box office on Main Street and Florentine Road. Any gun being brought in for sale, trade or appraisal will be checked, cleared and secured at the weapon check table at the main entrance.
For more information, visit crossroadsgunshows.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Fentanyl-based powder, pills seized in search; 2 Prescott men arrested
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: