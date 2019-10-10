OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 10
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Child abuse suspect turns himself in

Delbert Harvey (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Delbert Harvey (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Originally Published: October 10, 2019 4:46 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, October 10, 2019 11 PM

Delbert Wayne Harvey, a Chino Valley man whose infant grandson was reportedly exposed to methamphetamine while under his supervision, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday evening, Oct. 9.

Harvey, 56, was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including Child Abuse, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond has not yet been set.

Harvey had been tasked with watching a 23-month-old child on Sept. 30 while the child’s parents were at work, the parents told YCSO deputies. The child had been staying with Harvey in his travel trailer parked on their Chino Valley property.

That morning, Harvey sent a text to the child’s mother indicating something was wrong with her child, so she quickly returned home, according to a YCSO news release.

The mother noticed her child wasn’t acting normally – possibly having a seizure – and eventually brought him to the hospital. The child tested positive for methamphetamine, so he was transported to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for intensive care.

When admitted, hospital staff told deputies that the child “requires critical care services because he has, or is at risk of imminent or life threatening deterioration from drug withdrawal.”

The child has since been released from the hospital and his condition is improving, YCSO reported.

Based on background information about Harvey’s known drug history, along with the fact the child was acting normally before both parents left for work, detectives were able to get a search warrant for Harvey’s travel trailer, YCSO reported. Detectives noted in their report that neither parent appeared to be directly responsible for the child testing positive for illicit drugs.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Young child hospitalized after testing positive for methamphetamine
CASA help needed for baby 'Wayne'
PVPD officers go on leave as result of fatal shooting
Prescott Valley woman wanted on child abuse charge now in custody
Truck tractor overturns on Iron Springs Road; driver arrested on DUI, drug charges

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries