Child abuse suspect turns himself in
Updated as of Thursday, October 10, 2019 11 PM
Delbert Wayne Harvey, a Chino Valley man whose infant grandson was reportedly exposed to methamphetamine while under his supervision, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday evening, Oct. 9.
Harvey, 56, was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including Child Abuse, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond has not yet been set.
Harvey had been tasked with watching a 23-month-old child on Sept. 30 while the child’s parents were at work, the parents told YCSO deputies. The child had been staying with Harvey in his travel trailer parked on their Chino Valley property.
That morning, Harvey sent a text to the child’s mother indicating something was wrong with her child, so she quickly returned home, according to a YCSO news release.
The mother noticed her child wasn’t acting normally – possibly having a seizure – and eventually brought him to the hospital. The child tested positive for methamphetamine, so he was transported to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for intensive care.
When admitted, hospital staff told deputies that the child “requires critical care services because he has, or is at risk of imminent or life threatening deterioration from drug withdrawal.”
The child has since been released from the hospital and his condition is improving, YCSO reported.
Based on background information about Harvey’s known drug history, along with the fact the child was acting normally before both parents left for work, detectives were able to get a search warrant for Harvey’s travel trailer, YCSO reported. Detectives noted in their report that neither parent appeared to be directly responsible for the child testing positive for illicit drugs.
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
