AZMerit scores up for Arizona students
Updated as of Thursday, October 10, 2019 11:04 PM
After an almost two-month delay due to scoring difficulties, the state Department of Education released the 2019 spring results of the AZMerit tests for all of its district and charter schools this week.
The timing fell during district and charter schools annual fall break.
For school leaders, the results will not be much of a surprise as they have had their scores since the beginning of the school year, with Chino Valley Unified and Prescott Unified administrators already offering public presentations on the results at recent Governing Board meetings.
Not unlike other years, school administrators and Governing Board members have applauded where they see improvements year-over-year, with some significant progress in some of the early grades. But they remain eager to see improvement plans where scores may have dipped.
Statewide, ELA and math scores this year rose from 41%to 42%. In most all of the tri-city area district and charter schools, the aggregate scores in both areas are above those averages.
Throughout the tri-city, school administrators emphasize these standardized scores are a “snapshot” rather than a complete picture of student achievement. They see these scores as just one of many means of assessing academic success in their student body.
The AZMerit scores, do, however, have a strong bearing on the new A-F labels that district and charter schools will receive in November.
Across the districts, school leaders remain baffled by some of the lower scores in the middle and high school years. They are quick to say they do not believe these reflect students’ true performance.
At last week’s Prescott Governing Board review of a five-year chart of scores, the student Board Representative Madison Jackson offered a theory of apathy among her peers. High school students know that these scores do not impact their grades, and have no bearing on their college acceptances, and so do not treat them as a test for which they need to be prepared, she suggested.
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said she is proud to see improvement statewide, with increases in performance in the English language arts in third, fourth, fifth, sixth, 10th and 11th grades.
As an example, fifth graders statewide increased from 47% passing last year to 52%; in grade 11 the increase was from 28% passing to 33% passing.
For those taking the ACT exam, 29% passed, and with the SAT exam 73% passed, although the numbers are far lower. Those tests were part of the menu choices for assessments this year.
On the mathematics portion, students statewide saw increases in grades four, five and seven and in the higher math categories in eighth grade — algebra 1, 11 and geometry. On the ACT, 33% taking the test passed, and on the SAT 80% passed.
All Arizona public school students — districts and charters — in third grade through high school take AZMerit or either the SAT or ACT. The AZMerit tests English Language Arts and mathematics at their grade level. Students taking high school level English and math take end-of-course assessments that test their proficiency in those subjects.
An analysis of the three area district scores shows that in both English Language Arts and math a majority of the schools saw improved, or at least steady, scores. Humboldt Unified saw improvements in almost every school, and Prescott Unified saw improvements in almost all schools in ELA with some dips in the math scores.
Yavapai County saw a 2% increase in ELA scores from a 42% passing rate to 44% this year and in math a 1% increase in passing rates from 38 to 39%.
For the second year in a row, Abia Judd Elementary in Prescott had the highest district scores, with 78% of their 218 students taking the ELA test earning a passing score and 70% passing in math.
As for the 14 area charter schools, there were six schools that saw their grades in both ELA and math increase, and with the others there were some declines in scores, primarily in math.
The highest-scoring charter school again this year was BASIS Prescott with 80%of their 561 students earning a passing score and 84% passing in math.
“While assessment scores can always be increased, I would like to extend my congratulations to all of our educators and students for their improvement,” Hoffman said.
Humboldt Unified
Lake Valley Elementary
ELA: All tested: 249 – Percent passing 47
Math: All tested: 253 – Percent passing 39
ELA
Third – Tested 56 – Percent passing 39
Fourth – Tested 66 – Percent passing 44
Fifth – Tested 62 – Percent passing 55
Sixth – Tested 65 – Percent passing 48
Math
Third – Tested 58 – Percent passing 38
Fourth – Tested 67 – Percent passing 25
Fifth – Tested 63 – Percent passing 44
Sixth – Tested 65 – Percent passing 48
Humboldt Elementary
ELA – All tested: 214 – Percent passing 68
MATH – All tested 214 – Percent passing 44
ELA
Third – Tested 45 – Percent passing: 69
Fourth – Tested 49 – Percent passing 63
Fifth: Tested 54 – Percent passing 80
Sixth: Tested 66 – Percent passing 61
MATH
Third – Tested 45 – Percent passing 51
Fourth: Tested 49 – Percent passing 31
Fifth: Tested 54 – Percent passing 43
Sixth: Tested 66 – Percent passing 52
Granville Elementary
ELA – All tested – 317 – Percent passing 52
Math – All tested 319 – Percent passing 40
ELA
Third – Tested 76 – Percent passing 55
Fourth – Tested 97 – Percent passing 55
Fifth – Tested 75 – Percent passing 51
Sixth – Tested 69 – Percent passing 48
Math
Third – Tested 76 – Percent passing 41
Fourth – Tested 97 – Percent passing 34
Fifth – Tested 76 – Percent passing 45
Sixth – Tested 70 – Percent passing 43
Mountain View Elementary
ELA – All tested – 307 – Percent passing 38
Math – All tested 307 – Percent passing 34
ELA;
Third – Tested 70 – Percent passing 33
Fourth – Tested 78 – Percent passing 45
Fifth – Tested 74- Percent passing 41
Sixth – Tested 85 – Percent passing 35
Math
Third – Tested 70 – Percent passing 31
Fourth – Tested 78 – Percent passing 33
Fifth – Tested 74 – Percent passing 32
Sixth – Tested 85 – Percent passing 38
Coyote Springs Elementary
ELA – All tested – 380 – Percent passing 52
Math – All tested 380 – Percent passing 45
ELA
Third – Tested 99 – Percent passing 41
Fourth – Tested 97 – Percent passing 53
Fifth – Tested 83 – Percent passing 54
Sixth – Tested 101 – Percent passing 61
Math
Third – Tested 98- Percent passing 44
Fourth – Tested 98 – Percent passing 34
Fifth – Tested 83 – Percent passing 46
Sixth – Tested 101 – Percent passing 57
Liberty Traditional
ELA – All tested – 538 – Percent passing 60
Math – All tested 548 – Percent passing 65
ELA
Third – Tested 83 – Percent passing 61
Fourth – Tested 93 – Percent passing 65
Fifth – Tested 92 – Percent passing 67
Sixth – Tested 100 – Percent passing 61
Seventh – Tested 90 – Percent passing 52
Eighth – Tested 80 – Percent passing 50
Math
Third – Tested 83- Percent passing 78
Fourth – Tested 94 – Percent passing 72
Fifth – Tested 92 – Percent passing 71
Sixth – Tested 100 – Percent passing 76
Seventh – Tested 90 – Percent passing 47
Eighth grade – Tested 49 – No score
Algebra 1 – Tested 32 – Percent passing 88
Bradshaw Mountain Middle
ELA – All – Tested 261 – Percent passing 54
Math – All – Tested 262 – Percent passing 38
ELA
Seventh: Tested 132 – Percent passing – 54
Eighth – Tested 129 – Percent passing 53
Math
Seventh – Tested 131 – Percent passing 37
Eighth – Tested 128 – Percent passing 38
Sixth – Tested 65 – Percent passing 48
Glassford Hill Middle
ELA – All tested 447 – Percent passing 39
MATH – All tested 451 – Percent passing 35
ELA
Seventh: Tested 237 – Percent passing 39
Eighth: Tested 210- Percent passing 40
Math
Seventh: Tested 241 – Percent passing 35
Eighth – Tested 210 – Percent passing 36
Algebra 1 – Tested 65 – Percent passing 85
Bradshaw Mountain High School
ELA – All tested – 1,173 – Percent passing – 29
Math – All tested 1,007 – Percent passing 31
ELA
9 – Tested 412- Percent passing 33
10- Tested 384 – Percent passing 28
11 – Tested 377 – Percent passing 27
Alg. 1 – Tested 294 – Percent passing 27
Alg. 11 Tested 335 – Percent passing 36
Geometry – Tested 378 – Percent passing 29
Chino Valley Unified
Del Rio Elementary
English Language Arts
All student tested: 484
Percent passing: 57
Math
All students tested: 484
Percent passing: 49
ELA
Third – Tested 160 – Percent passing 53
Fourth – Tested 142 –Percent passing 67
Fifth – Tested 182 – Percent passing 52
Math
Third: Tested 160 – Percent passing 49
Fourth: Tested 142 – Percent passing 49
Fifth: Tested 142 – Percent passing 49
Heritage Middle School
ELA
All students tested: 565
Percent passing: 43
MATH
All students tested: 596
Percent passing: 41
ELA
Sixth: Tested 194 – Percent passing 41
Seventh: Tested 176 – Percent passing 47
Eighth: Tested 195 – Percent passing 42
Math
Sixth: Tested 194 – Percent passing 29
Seventh: Tested 176 – Percent passing 44
Eighth: Tested 225 – Percent passing 49
Alg. 1: Tested 27 – Percent passing 98
Chino Valley High
Students took the ACT exam rather than AZMerit
ACT – Tested 159 juniors.
The average score for all students was a passing grade with the lowest ACT score a 16. Anything above a 15 is considered passing that test.
YAVAPAI COUNTY
ELA – All tested – 15,494 – Percent passing 44
MATH – All tested 15,277 – Percent passing 39
Charter Schools
Acorn Montessori in Prescott Valley
ELA – All tested – 284 – Percent passing – 56
MATH – All tested – 286 – Percent passing 44
Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center in Prescott Valley
ELA – All tested – 218 – Percent passing 56
Math – All tested – 215 – Percent passing 52
BASIS Prescott
ELA – All tested 561 – Percent passing 80
Math – All tested 533 – Percent passing 84
Canyon View Preparatory in Prescott Valley
ELA – All tested – 102 – Percent passing 33
Math – All Tested 101 – Percent passing 26
Park View Middle in Prescott Valley
ELA – Tested 88 – Percent passing 25
Math – Tested 86 – Percent passing 23
Franklin Phonetic in Prescott Valley
ELA – Tested 301 – Percent passing 50
Math – Tested 302 – Percent passing 43
La Tierra Community School in Prescott
ELA – Tested 81 – Percent passing 46
Math – Tested 81 – Percent passing 23
Mingus Springs in Chino Valley
ELA – Tested 112 – Percent passing 40
MATH – Tested 110 – Percent passing 26
Mountain Oak in Prescott
ELA tested – 101 – Percent passing – 27
Math – Tested 100 – Percent passing 23
Northpoint Expeditionary Learning Academy
ELA – Tested 158 – Percent passing 32
Math – Tested 145-Percent passing 19
Paulden Community
ELA – Tested 72 – Percent passing 22
Math – Tested 72 – Percent passing 19
Prescott Valley School
ELA – Tested 154 – Percent passing 34
MATH – Tested 154 – Percent passing 32
Skyview School in Prescott
ELA – Tested – 146-Percent passing 69
MATH – Tested 146 – Percent passing 55
Tri-City Preparatory
Students took the ACT exam rather than AZMerit
ELA – Tested 58 – Percent passing 64
MATH – Tested 58 – Percent passing 64
Willow Creek in Prescott
ELA – Tested 62 – Percent passing 53
MATH – Tested 62 – Percent passing 40
Prescott Unified
Lincoln Elementary
ELA – All tested – 126 – Percent passing 50
Math – All tested 126 – Percent passing 48
ELA
Third – Tested 61 – Percent passing 41
Fourth – Tested 65 percent passing 58
Math –
Third – Tested 61 – Percent passing 51
Fourth – Tested 65 – Percent passing 46
Taylor Hicks Elementary
ELA – All tested – 163 – Percent passing 52
MATH – All tested 165 – Percent passing 58
ELA
Third – All tested 84 – Percent passing 55
Fourth – All tested 79 – Percent passing 48
Math
Third – Tested 86 – Percent passing 71
Fourth – Tested 80 – Percent passing 45
Abia Judd Elementary
ELA – All tested – 218 – Percent passing 78
Math – All tested – 220 – Percent passing 70
ELA
Third – Tested 108 – Percent passing 76
Fourth – Tested 110 – Percent passing 79
Math
Third - Tested 109 – Percent passing 73
Fourth – Tested 111 – Percent passing 57
Mile High Middle
ELA – All tested – 567 – Percent passing – 52
Math – All tested – 695 – Percent passing 43
ELA
Seventh – Tested 299 – Percent passing – 55
Eighth – Tested 267 – Percent passing 49
Math
Seventh – Tested 299 – Percent passing 42
Eighth – Tested 358 – Percent passing 39
Alg. 1 – Tested 108 – Percent passing 77
Geometry – Tested 20 – Percent passing 95
Granite Mountain
ELA – All tested – 569 – Percent passing 58
Math – All tested – 570 – Percent passing 49
ELA
Fifth – Tested 278 – Percent passing 66
Sixth – Tested 287 – Percent passing 50
Math
Fifth – Tested 279 – Percent passing 53
Sixth – Tested 287 – Percent passing 45
Prescott High
ELA all tested – 1008 – Percent passing 45
Math – All tested 891 – Percent passing 36
ELA
9 – Tested 319 – Percent passing 50
10 – Tested 327 – Percent passing 42
11 – Tested 362 – Percent passing 44
Alg. 1 – Tested 229 – Percent passing 24
Alg. 11 – Tested 364- Percent passing 40
Geometry – Tested 298 – Percent passing 39
