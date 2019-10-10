AZMerit scores up for Arizona students

After an almost two-month delay due to scoring difficulties, the state Department of Education released the 2019 spring results of the AZMerit tests for all of its district and charter schools this week.

The timing fell during district and charter schools annual fall break.

For school leaders, the results will not be much of a surprise as they have had their scores since the beginning of the school year, with Chino Valley Unified and Prescott Unified administrators already offering public presentations on the results at recent Governing Board meetings.

Not unlike other years, school administrators and Governing Board members have applauded where they see improvements year-over-year, with some significant progress in some of the early grades. But they remain eager to see improvement plans where scores may have dipped.

Statewide, ELA and math scores this year rose from 41%to 42%. In most all of the tri-city area district and charter schools, the aggregate scores in both areas are above those averages.

Throughout the tri-city, school administrators emphasize these standardized scores are a “snapshot” rather than a complete picture of student achievement. They see these scores as just one of many means of assessing academic success in their student body.

The AZMerit scores, do, however, have a strong bearing on the new A-F labels that district and charter schools will receive in November.

Across the districts, school leaders remain baffled by some of the lower scores in the middle and high school years. They are quick to say they do not believe these reflect students’ true performance.

At last week’s Prescott Governing Board review of a five-year chart of scores, the student Board Representative Madison Jackson offered a theory of apathy among her peers. High school students know that these scores do not impact their grades, and have no bearing on their college acceptances, and so do not treat them as a test for which they need to be prepared, she suggested.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said she is proud to see improvement statewide, with increases in performance in the English language arts in third, fourth, fifth, sixth, 10th and 11th grades.

As an example, fifth graders statewide increased from 47% passing last year to 52%; in grade 11 the increase was from 28% passing to 33% passing.

For those taking the ACT exam, 29% passed, and with the SAT exam 73% passed, although the numbers are far lower. Those tests were part of the menu choices for assessments this year.

On the mathematics portion, students statewide saw increases in grades four, five and seven and in the higher math categories in eighth grade — algebra 1, 11 and geometry. On the ACT, 33% taking the test passed, and on the SAT 80% passed.

All Arizona public school students — districts and charters — in third grade through high school take AZMerit or either the SAT or ACT. The AZMerit tests English Language Arts and mathematics at their grade level. Students taking high school level English and math take end-of-course assessments that test their proficiency in those subjects.

An analysis of the three area district scores shows that in both English Language Arts and math a majority of the schools saw improved, or at least steady, scores. Humboldt Unified saw improvements in almost every school, and Prescott Unified saw improvements in almost all schools in ELA with some dips in the math scores.

Yavapai County saw a 2% increase in ELA scores from a 42% passing rate to 44% this year and in math a 1% increase in passing rates from 38 to 39%.

For the second year in a row, Abia Judd Elementary in Prescott had the highest district scores, with 78% of their 218 students taking the ELA test earning a passing score and 70% passing in math.

As for the 14 area charter schools, there were six schools that saw their grades in both ELA and math increase, and with the others there were some declines in scores, primarily in math.

The highest-scoring charter school again this year was BASIS Prescott with 80%of their 561 students earning a passing score and 84% passing in math.

“While assessment scores can always be increased, I would like to extend my congratulations to all of our educators and students for their improvement,” Hoffman said.

Humboldt Unified

Lake Valley Elementary

ELA: All tested: 249 – Percent passing 47

Math: All tested: 253 – Percent passing 39

ELA

Third – Tested 56 – Percent passing 39

Fourth – Tested 66 – Percent passing 44

Fifth – Tested 62 – Percent passing 55

Sixth – Tested 65 – Percent passing 48

Math

Third – Tested 58 – Percent passing 38

Fourth – Tested 67 – Percent passing 25

Fifth – Tested 63 – Percent passing 44

Sixth – Tested 65 – Percent passing 48

Humboldt Elementary

ELA – All tested: 214 – Percent passing 68

MATH – All tested 214 – Percent passing 44

ELA

Third – Tested 45 – Percent passing: 69

Fourth – Tested 49 – Percent passing 63

Fifth: Tested 54 – Percent passing 80

Sixth: Tested 66 – Percent passing 61

MATH

Third – Tested 45 – Percent passing 51

Fourth: Tested 49 – Percent passing 31

Fifth: Tested 54 – Percent passing 43

Sixth: Tested 66 – Percent passing 52

Granville Elementary

ELA – All tested – 317 – Percent passing 52

Math – All tested 319 – Percent passing 40

ELA

Third – Tested 76 – Percent passing 55

Fourth – Tested 97 – Percent passing 55

Fifth – Tested 75 – Percent passing 51

Sixth – Tested 69 – Percent passing 48

Math

Third – Tested 76 – Percent passing 41

Fourth – Tested 97 – Percent passing 34

Fifth – Tested 76 – Percent passing 45

Sixth – Tested 70 – Percent passing 43

Mountain View Elementary

ELA – All tested – 307 – Percent passing 38

Math – All tested 307 – Percent passing 34

ELA;

Third – Tested 70 – Percent passing 33

Fourth – Tested 78 – Percent passing 45

Fifth – Tested 74- Percent passing 41

Sixth – Tested 85 – Percent passing 35

Math

Third – Tested 70 – Percent passing 31

Fourth – Tested 78 – Percent passing 33

Fifth – Tested 74 – Percent passing 32

Sixth – Tested 85 – Percent passing 38

Coyote Springs Elementary

ELA – All tested – 380 – Percent passing 52

Math – All tested 380 – Percent passing 45

ELA

Third – Tested 99 – Percent passing 41

Fourth – Tested 97 – Percent passing 53

Fifth – Tested 83 – Percent passing 54

Sixth – Tested 101 – Percent passing 61

Math

Third – Tested 98- Percent passing 44

Fourth – Tested 98 – Percent passing 34

Fifth – Tested 83 – Percent passing 46

Sixth – Tested 101 – Percent passing 57

Liberty Traditional

ELA – All tested – 538 – Percent passing 60

Math – All tested 548 – Percent passing 65

ELA

Third – Tested 83 – Percent passing 61

Fourth – Tested 93 – Percent passing 65

Fifth – Tested 92 – Percent passing 67

Sixth – Tested 100 – Percent passing 61

Seventh – Tested 90 – Percent passing 52

Eighth – Tested 80 – Percent passing 50

Math

Third – Tested 83- Percent passing 78

Fourth – Tested 94 – Percent passing 72

Fifth – Tested 92 – Percent passing 71

Sixth – Tested 100 – Percent passing 76

Seventh – Tested 90 – Percent passing 47

Eighth grade – Tested 49 – No score

Algebra 1 – Tested 32 – Percent passing 88

Bradshaw Mountain Middle

ELA – All – Tested 261 – Percent passing 54

Math – All – Tested 262 – Percent passing 38

ELA

Seventh: Tested 132 – Percent passing – 54

Eighth – Tested 129 – Percent passing 53

Math

Seventh – Tested 131 – Percent passing 37

Eighth – Tested 128 – Percent passing 38

Sixth – Tested 65 – Percent passing 48

Glassford Hill Middle



ELA – All tested 447 – Percent passing 39

MATH – All tested 451 – Percent passing 35

ELA

Seventh: Tested 237 – Percent passing 39

Eighth: Tested 210- Percent passing 40

Math

Seventh: Tested 241 – Percent passing 35

Eighth – Tested 210 – Percent passing 36

Algebra 1 – Tested 65 – Percent passing 85

Bradshaw Mountain High School

ELA – All tested – 1,173 – Percent passing – 29

Math – All tested 1,007 – Percent passing 31

ELA

9 – Tested 412- Percent passing 33

10- Tested 384 – Percent passing 28

11 – Tested 377 – Percent passing 27

Alg. 1 – Tested 294 – Percent passing 27

Alg. 11 Tested 335 – Percent passing 36

Geometry – Tested 378 – Percent passing 29

Chino Valley Unified

Del Rio Elementary

English Language Arts

All student tested: 484

Percent passing: 57

Math

All students tested: 484

Percent passing: 49

ELA

Third – Tested 160 – Percent passing 53

Fourth – Tested 142 –Percent passing 67

Fifth – Tested 182 – Percent passing 52

Math

Third: Tested 160 – Percent passing 49

Fourth: Tested 142 – Percent passing 49

Fifth: Tested 142 – Percent passing 49

Heritage Middle School

ELA

All students tested: 565

Percent passing: 43

MATH

All students tested: 596

Percent passing: 41

ELA

Sixth: Tested 194 – Percent passing 41

Seventh: Tested 176 – Percent passing 47

Eighth: Tested 195 – Percent passing 42

Math

Sixth: Tested 194 – Percent passing 29

Seventh: Tested 176 – Percent passing 44

Eighth: Tested 225 – Percent passing 49

Alg. 1: Tested 27 – Percent passing 98

Chino Valley High

Students took the ACT exam rather than AZMerit

ACT – Tested 159 juniors.

The average score for all students was a passing grade with the lowest ACT score a 16. Anything above a 15 is considered passing that test.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

ELA – All tested – 15,494 – Percent passing 44

MATH – All tested 15,277 – Percent passing 39

Charter Schools

Acorn Montessori in Prescott Valley

ELA – All tested – 284 – Percent passing – 56

MATH – All tested – 286 – Percent passing 44

Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center in Prescott Valley

ELA – All tested – 218 – Percent passing 56

Math – All tested – 215 – Percent passing 52

BASIS Prescott

ELA – All tested 561 – Percent passing 80

Math – All tested 533 – Percent passing 84

Canyon View Preparatory in Prescott Valley

ELA – All tested – 102 – Percent passing 33

Math – All Tested 101 – Percent passing 26

Park View Middle in Prescott Valley

ELA – Tested 88 – Percent passing 25

Math – Tested 86 – Percent passing 23

Franklin Phonetic in Prescott Valley

ELA – Tested 301 – Percent passing 50

Math – Tested 302 – Percent passing 43

La Tierra Community School in Prescott

ELA – Tested 81 – Percent passing 46

Math – Tested 81 – Percent passing 23

Mingus Springs in Chino Valley

ELA – Tested 112 – Percent passing 40

MATH – Tested 110 – Percent passing 26

Mountain Oak in Prescott

ELA tested – 101 – Percent passing – 27

Math – Tested 100 – Percent passing 23

Northpoint Expeditionary Learning Academy

ELA – Tested 158 – Percent passing 32

Math – Tested 145-Percent passing 19

Paulden Community

ELA – Tested 72 – Percent passing 22

Math – Tested 72 – Percent passing 19

Prescott Valley School

ELA – Tested 154 – Percent passing 34

MATH – Tested 154 – Percent passing 32

Skyview School in Prescott

ELA – Tested – 146-Percent passing 69

MATH – Tested 146 – Percent passing 55

Tri-City Preparatory

Students took the ACT exam rather than AZMerit

ELA – Tested 58 – Percent passing 64

MATH – Tested 58 – Percent passing 64

Willow Creek in Prescott

ELA – Tested 62 – Percent passing 53

MATH – Tested 62 – Percent passing 40

Prescott Unified

Lincoln Elementary

ELA – All tested – 126 – Percent passing 50

Math – All tested 126 – Percent passing 48

ELA

Third – Tested 61 – Percent passing 41

Fourth – Tested 65 percent passing 58

Math –

Third – Tested 61 – Percent passing 51

Fourth – Tested 65 – Percent passing 46

Taylor Hicks Elementary

ELA – All tested – 163 – Percent passing 52

MATH – All tested 165 – Percent passing 58

ELA

Third – All tested 84 – Percent passing 55

Fourth – All tested 79 – Percent passing 48

Math

Third – Tested 86 – Percent passing 71

Fourth – Tested 80 – Percent passing 45

Abia Judd Elementary

ELA – All tested – 218 – Percent passing 78

Math – All tested – 220 – Percent passing 70

ELA

Third – Tested 108 – Percent passing 76

Fourth – Tested 110 – Percent passing 79

Math

Third - Tested 109 – Percent passing 73

Fourth – Tested 111 – Percent passing 57

Mile High Middle

ELA – All tested – 567 – Percent passing – 52

Math – All tested – 695 – Percent passing 43

ELA

Seventh – Tested 299 – Percent passing – 55

Eighth – Tested 267 – Percent passing 49

Math

Seventh – Tested 299 – Percent passing 42

Eighth – Tested 358 – Percent passing 39

Alg. 1 – Tested 108 – Percent passing 77

Geometry – Tested 20 – Percent passing 95

Granite Mountain

ELA – All tested – 569 – Percent passing 58

Math – All tested – 570 – Percent passing 49

ELA

Fifth – Tested 278 – Percent passing 66

Sixth – Tested 287 – Percent passing 50

Math

Fifth – Tested 279 – Percent passing 53

Sixth – Tested 287 – Percent passing 45

Prescott High

ELA all tested – 1008 – Percent passing 45

Math – All tested 891 – Percent passing 36

ELA

9 – Tested 319 – Percent passing 50

10 – Tested 327 – Percent passing 42

11 – Tested 362 – Percent passing 44

Alg. 1 – Tested 229 – Percent passing 24

Alg. 11 – Tested 364- Percent passing 40

Geometry – Tested 298 – Percent passing 39