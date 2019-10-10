OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 10
Aretha: Long Live the Queen at the Elks, Oct. 12

"Aretha: Long Live the Queen" will be at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

"Aretha: Long Live the Queen" will be at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. (Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 10, 2019 3:26 p.m.

"Aretha: Long Live the Queen" will be at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Aretha Franklin is not just an icon of American soul music, she is THE icon of American soul music. The legacy she created paved the way and inspired musicians from all walks of life. Tour de force performer, Crystal Stark lovingly pays tribute to the multi Grammy winning legend in "Aretha: Long Live the Queen." The show will feature Aretha’s most powerful hits, introspective ballads and everything else along the way. It’s a tribute fit for a queen.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

