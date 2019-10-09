Squirrels hide more than 200 walnuts under SUV’s hood
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh area couple found out where all their walnuts have gone.
It turns out squirrels stored more than 200 of them under the hood of the couple’s SUV.
Chris Persic tells KDKA-TV his wife called to say the vehicle smelled like it was burning. When she popped the hood, she found walnuts and grass piled over the engine.
They took the SUV to a mechanic who found half a trashcan of walnuts under the engine.
Persic says there was not any extensive damage.
But a squirrel may have chewed through or pulled out the fuel injector hose on his new truck.
The Persics have gotten a quote on removing a black walnut tree from their property.
