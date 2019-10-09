Prescott Valley Police wear pink in October for breast cancer awareness

The Prescott Valley Police Department knows all too well the toll that breast cancer can take on individuals and families — members of the police family have been impacted in the past and present.

With such personal understanding of the disease, the police department is participating in the Pink Patch Project this year by wearing pink patches, badges and chevrons during the month of October to combat breast cancer by raising public awareness about the importance of early detection and to raise funds for research and treatment.

Their officers are well aware that breast cancer is like lightning, it can strike anytime and anyone.

Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Shawn Caswell, a cancer survivor, and Officer Amanda Todden are heading up their department’s effort. The two also are captains of the department’s annual Relay for Life to fight cancer team for PVPD.

Wearing the pink patch originated in 2013 when personnel at the Seal Beach Police Department in Southern California wore pink patches on their uniforms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In 2015, the Irwindale Police Department in California ran with the idea and sold their patches to the community, raising more than $20,000 for one of the nation’s largest and most effective cancer centers, the City of Hope. Chief Anthony Miranda took the idea to the Los Angeles Police Chiefs Association and 25 local agencies came on board. Today the Pink Patch Project has expanded to several hundred partner agencies throughout the world and includes partners from police, sheriff, fire, EMS and federal departments worldwide.

The Prescott Valley Police Foundation will have pink patches available for $5 at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center Prescott Valley Campus on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October. Any additional donations are welcome and also will be split between the YRMC BreastCare Center and the brother-in-law of the PVPD police officer.

Local business CallTeks on East Highway 69 in Prescott Valley will host an open house barbecue at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Proceeds will be donated to the Prescott Valley Police Foundation for the Pink Patch Project.

The Prescott Police are also participating in the Pink Patch project, and have adorned their cruisers with the signature pink ribbons. The department is selling patches at events throughout the month, with the proceeds to be used to benefit the Yavapai Regional Medical BreastCare Center.

For more information on Prescott Valley’s effort and pink patches contact Cheryl Rolland with the Prescott Valley Police Foundation at 928-533-0975.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Foundation.