Prescott Valley PD testing recruit, lateral officers Oct. 26

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) will be holding a second testing day for recruit and lateral officers at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Both the physical and written tests will be conducted consecutively that day, according to a PVPD news release.

This is the last 2019 PVPD test date for the January 2020 academy.

Those applicants who are successful in passing both the physical and written portions of the test will be scheduled to participate in oral interviews Monday, Oct. 28, and Tuesday, Oct. 29.

To be considered for employment with the Town of Prescott Valley, applicants must submit an online application and attach a completed Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST) packet

“This is not an open test,” said Jodi Mullins, a community service officer with PVPD. “You must receive notification that you are cleared to participate.”

The AZPOST packet can be found at www.pvaz.net/DocumentCenter/View/763/AZPOST-PDF?bidId.

The department’s online application can be found at www.pvaz.net/229/employment.

All paperwork must be submitted by the close of business on Thursday, Oct. 17, to be considered.

For questions or assistance with the application, call 928-772-5164.

