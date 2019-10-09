Obituary Notice: Wendell R. Rice

Wendell R. Rice, born March 22nd, 1937 in Phoenix, Ariz., passed away October 2nd, 2019 in Prescott, Ariz. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at Yavapai Tribal Cemetery in Prescott. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.