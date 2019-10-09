Obituary Notice: Robert Lewis Nolan Jr.

Robert Lewis Nolan Jr., born April 18th, 1960 in Detroit, Mich., passed away October 7th, 2019 in Mayer, Ariz.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at the Chloride Cemetery, in Chloride, Ariz.

Final arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.