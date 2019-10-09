Meet Pet Partners of Prescott ‘Helping Heroes’ therapy dogs
Pet Partners of Prescott is a volunteer community group of the National Pet Partners Organization. Petco Foundation selected the local group of 30-plus teams to co-host an event celebrating these furry helping heroes who dedicate their lives to serving our community.
Everyone is invited to meet these heroes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Petco in Frontier Village Center.
Pet Partners teams serve our community with their healing presence at YRMC and VA Hospitals, senior living centers, memory care centers, schools at all levels, counseling services, libraries and justice system facilities.
The animals and their handlers receive continuing education and are re-evaluated every two years to ensure their reliability.
Pet Partners public education and advocacy stress the importance of the human-animal bond and the life-changing differences made in people’s lives.
Anyone who is interested in learning more about Pet Partners of Prescott may email them at ppofprescott@gmail.com.
Local evaluations are held frequently. Animals must exhibit basic obedience skills, a relaxed nature, nonaggressive behavior and welcome (not merely tolerate) interactions with strangers.
Pet Partners’ mission is: “to improve human health and well being through the power of the human-animal bond.”
- Information provided by Pet Partners of Prescott
