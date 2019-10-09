Load of frozen bagels scorched when semi’s axle catches fire
RENSSELAER, Ind. — A load of frozen bagels ended up toasted and strewn along a northwestern Indiana highway after a semi-trailer’s rear axle caught fire.
State police say an off-duty trooper noticed smoke pouring from the rear of a box trailer being hauled Sunday evening by a semi along northbound Interstate 65.
The southbound trooper turned around, but by the time he stopped the truck south of I-65′s Rensselaer exit, its trailer’s brakes were burning as the flames spread into its 38,000-pound load of frozen bagels.
Police say the driver of the truck owned by Balkan Logistics Group out of Countryside, Illinois, had failed to release the trailer’s rear brakes.
He disconnected his rig from the trailer before its rear tires exploded from the fire’s heat. Local fire crews then doused the flames.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Fentanyl-based powder, pills seized in search; 2 Prescott men arrested
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: