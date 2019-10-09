Letter: Water table
Originally Published: October 9, 2019 8:23 p.m.
Editor:
I have lived in Prescott for 16+ years and have read all the articles on the available water to support the apparent out-of-control building that is taking place. All the information I have read indicates that the water table is dropping, and many people who have private wells find them running dry. The city reports and the water table history don’t make sense to me and probably many others. I would like to hear a reasonable explanation.
Paul Moncourtois
Prescott
