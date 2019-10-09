Letter: Prescott Indivisible

Editor:

I very rarely write to newspapers, but I wanted to be sure and thank you for including Prescott Indivisible’s Neighborhood Summit for Equity in the Prescott Courier’s highlighting of events scheduled for Sept. 20 and 22.

Prescott Indivisible (“PI”) is an open organization by design. PI welcomes everyone, regardless of their spiritual beliefs and societal preferences. The safeguarding of human rights is one of the primary focuses of PI’s mission.

The Neighborhood Summit for Equity provided attendees with a focused learning experience regarding the impact of equity on all our human rights.

Attendance at the event was high, and both days of the event were universally praised by those who took part. It was particularly gratifying to have Mayor Mengarelli open Friday evening’s program by sharing his Christian beliefs as well as his hope that “Everybody’s Home Town” would always be a welcoming environment to all who settle or visit here.

If it hadn’t been for the Courier, many may have been unaware of this rewarding event. People traveled from all over the state to come here, enjoy Prescott and become engaged in intercultural understanding. They left with a positive impression of our town and expressed the desire to return and enjoy all Prescott has to offer.

Jane Doyle

Prescott