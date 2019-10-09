OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 09
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Editorial: Today marks 50 years of community involvement at Prescott Valley Library

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 9, 2019 8:40 p.m.

From book readings, book clubs, veteran town halls, study groups and garden talks to computer classes, adult GED tutoring and workshops dealing with dementia, the Prescott Valley Public Library has much to offer.

And without the visionary work of countless community members in the past five decades, none of it would exist.

So when Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta signed a proclamation at a September council meeting declaring Oct. 10 as the 50th anniversary of the library, its visionaries instantly became heroes of our community.

Fifty years ago, on Oct. 10, 1969, a few Prescott Valley residents visited a post office and browsed a few books located on a shelf, officially becoming patrons of the first library.

From that day forward, several key members of the Prescott Valley community embraced the library, fed it books for its readers and grew it into the four-story building we see today on Skoog Boulevard.

The Friends of the Prescott Valley Area Library, the owners of the strip mall that housed Yavapai County Library Branch #13, the appointed board of trustees in 1980 when the town took over financial responsibility, 30-year library director Stuart Mattson and many, many more are to be commended for their dedication.

Generations of community members realized the power of exploring new worlds, taking adventures with their favorite characters in a fictionalized world created with words on paper, learned new recipes, a new skill or discovered knowledge they never knew was out there.

A library is the lifeblood of a community, and those who pushed for expansion of Prescott Valley’s own version should never be forgotten.

Today, the Prescott Valley Public Library has more than 22,000 patrons, 100,000 items in its collection, and operates with the help of 100 volunteers.

Not bad for a library that started with only 60 books.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

For information on how to become a volunteer, call Brandi Silbaugh at 928-759-3096 or email bsilbaugh@pvaz.net.

Interested in becoming a Friend of the Prescott Valley Library?

Download a copy of the membership form online at pvlib.net/become-a-friend and either mail or submit at the library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

For more information, call 928-759-3040, or visit pvlib.net.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: Prescott Valley Library visionaries celebrated Oct. 10
Oct. 10 declared 50th anniversary of the Prescott Valley Public Library
Library closes to prep for move to new building
Annual Friends of the Library Book Sale, Oct. 4-5
Prescott Valley in Brief: 50th edition of Soleri’s book to be reprinted

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries