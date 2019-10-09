Cowboy UP dinner and auction benefits Boys to Men & Full Circle, Oct. 11
Originally Published: October 9, 2019 3:21 p.m.
The Cowboy UP dinner and auction will be held at the Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St., Marina Room in Prescott from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.
This event is a rite of stewardship. "Stewards" are powerful guardians of resources and institutions who nurture and preserve today what we will need tomorrow. When diverse people come together, they generate the energy and resources that Boys to Men will need to support and mentor boys.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit boystomenaz.org/cowboy-up.html.
