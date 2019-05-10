OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 09
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

China demands US lift tech curbs, will 'safeguard' interests

In this May 10, 2019, photo, China's Vice Premier Liu He, left is greeted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, second from right, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, third right, as he arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington. China's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday that Liu is going to Washington on Thursday for talks aimed at ending the tariff war. (Andrew Harnik/AP, File)

In this May 10, 2019, photo, China's Vice Premier Liu He, left is greeted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, second from right, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, third right, as he arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington. China's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday that Liu is going to Washington on Thursday for talks aimed at ending the tariff war. (Andrew Harnik/AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 9, 2019 9:16 a.m.

BEIJING — China demanded Washington lift sanctions on Chinese tech companies and warned Wednesday it will "resolutely safeguard" the country's interests.

The Ministry of Commerce criticized curbs imposed on sales of U.S. technology to a group of Chinese companies as interference in the country's affairs. American officials say those companies provide technology used to repress Muslim minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

"We strongly urge the United States to immediately stop making irresponsible remarks on the issue of Xinjiang, stop interfering with China's internal affairs and remove relevant Chinese entities from the Entity List as soon as possible," said a ministry statement. "China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard Chinese interests."

The ministry gave no details of possible retaliation.

Despite the spike in tension, the ministry said Tuesday a trade delegation was going ahead with a trip to Washington this week for talks aimed at ending a tariff war.

Asked whether the talks might be disrupted, a foreign ministry spokesman repeated China's demand for Washington to "withdraw the relevant decisions" but gave no indication plans for negotiations might change.

"We hope the United States can work together with China to meet each other halfway and promote progress in consultations," said the spokesman, Geng Shuang, at a regular briefing.

The sanctions announced Monday restrict sales of U.S. technology to a group of Chinese companies working on facial recognition, artificial intelligence and other advanced products. Those technologies are part of the ruling Communist Party's industry development plans.

The U.S. government and independent researchers say as many as 1 million Muslims in Xinjiang have been sent to detention camps. The government says those facilities are job training centers and its activities are aimed at thwarting terrorism and radicalism.

Beijing has tried for decades to suppress sentiment in Xinjiang in favor of independence or more autonomy for the territory. Chinese authorities say scattered incidents of violence blamed on radicals are part of an international Islamic terrorist movement, but independent researchers say they see no evidence to support that.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

China demands Canada release Huawei executive
US, China end talks on tariff battle with no word on outcome
China raises tariffs on $60B of US goods in technology fight
China tells US to stop 'unreasonable crackdown' on Huawei
Resumption of high-level US-China trade talks raises hopes

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries