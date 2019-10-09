OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 09
Check out the Prescott Vette Sette Car Show, Oct. 11-13

The Prescott Vette Sette Corvette show takes place at Courthouse Plaza on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-13. (Courtesy, file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 9, 2019 11:17 a.m.

The Prescott Vette Sette presents the 13th annual Historic Prescott Corvette Show at Courthouse Plaza in Prescott on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-13.

Join us for Arizona's Premiere Corvette show featuring up to 275 Corvettes, vendors, auction, awards and more.

Admission is free. Car registration fee is $55. Proceeds benefit the Prescott Vette Sette Charitable Foundation.

Click here for a complete schedule of activities. For more information, visit prescottvettesette.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Courthouse Plaza

