Check out the Prescott Vette Sette Car Show, Oct. 11-13

The Prescott Vette Sette presents the 13th annual Historic Prescott Corvette Show at Courthouse Plaza in Prescott on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-13.

Join us for Arizona's Premiere Corvette show featuring up to 275 Corvettes, vendors, auction, awards and more.

Admission is free. Car registration fee is $55. Proceeds benefit the Prescott Vette Sette Charitable Foundation.

Click here for a complete schedule of activities. For more information, visit prescottvettesette.com.

