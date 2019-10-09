OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 09
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona man gets 16-year prison term in 2017 fatal shooting

Jesus Harmon, 37, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, after pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of his estranged wife’s brother in 2017. (Tucson PD/Courtesy)

Jesus Harmon, 37, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, after pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of his estranged wife’s brother in 2017. (Tucson PD/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 9, 2019 1:43 p.m.

TUCSON — A Tucson man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of his estranged wife's brother in 2017 has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Pima County prosecutors say 37-year-old Jesus Harmon was sentenced Monday.

He originally was facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of 31-year-old Jose Hurtado before pleading guilty to the lesser charge in June.

Authorities say the fatal shooting occurred inside a Tucson home in December 2017.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that a woman told police that she was inside her home when she heard someone fire multiple shots.

Officers entered the house and found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the woman identified the man as her brother.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Colorado woman's remains found under grave of WWII veteran
Man convicted of 1st-degree murder in border agent's death
Man sentenced to 30 years for Rimrock burglary turned murder
PV man takes plea to avoid death penalty possibility
Ex-Arizona lawmaker sentenced in fatal Alaska shooting

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries