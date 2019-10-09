Arizona man gets 16-year prison term in 2017 fatal shooting
TUCSON — A Tucson man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of his estranged wife's brother in 2017 has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Pima County prosecutors say 37-year-old Jesus Harmon was sentenced Monday.
He originally was facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of 31-year-old Jose Hurtado before pleading guilty to the lesser charge in June.
Authorities say the fatal shooting occurred inside a Tucson home in December 2017.
The Arizona Daily Star reports that a woman told police that she was inside her home when she heard someone fire multiple shots.
Officers entered the house and found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police say the woman identified the man as her brother.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: