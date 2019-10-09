4th Annual Craft Fair and Bake Sale, Oct. 11-12

Come out and shop at the 4th Annual Craft Fair and Bake Sale at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12.

This sale will feature quilts, wind chimes, dolls, wood crafts, handmade bath products, canned jellies, Christmas gifts, baked items and more!

Admission is free. For more information, visit pccaz.org or call 928-445-8008.

