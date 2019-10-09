4th Annual Craft Fair and Bake Sale, Oct. 11-12
Originally Published: October 9, 2019 4:50 p.m.
Come out and shop at the 4th Annual Craft Fair and Bake Sale at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12.
This sale will feature quilts, wind chimes, dolls, wood crafts, handmade bath products, canned jellies, Christmas gifts, baked items and more!
Admission is free. For more information, visit pccaz.org or call 928-445-8008.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Fentanyl-based powder, pills seized in search; 2 Prescott men arrested
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: