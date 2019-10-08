Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?

Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset today, Oct. 8, 2019, to honor Border Patrol Agent Robert Hotten.

On Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, U.S Customs and Border Protection reported that Agent Hotten died in the line of duty. He was a 10-year veteran of U.S Border Patrol.

“Arizona’s prayers are with the family and loved ones of Agent Robert Hotten and the entire Border Patrol community,” said Ducey. “Agent Hotten served with U.S. Customs and Border Protection for 10 years, working to protect our nation and our communities. In honor of Border Patrol Agent Robert Hotten’s life and service to Arizona and our country, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

