Watson Lake to buzz with Big Sting Country Music Festival Oct. 10-12

Watson Lake is set to be a hive for country music fans from Thursday to Saturday, Oct. 10-12, for The Big Sting – It’s a Country Thing Country Music Festival.

This is the fifth year for the festival and the third time the event has been held in Prescott. It all begins when campgrounds open for entry at 8 a.m. Thursday followed by a downtown Whiskey Row Treasure Hunt from 3 to 6 p.m. and the Big Sting Kick Off Concert in the concert arena from 7 to 8:45 p.m.

The concert arena is open from 1 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, with concerts from 3 to 10:30 p.m. and is opens from noon to 11 p.m. Sunday with concerts starting at 1.

This year’s lineup includes Craig Morgan, Jackson Michelson, Tim Hurley, Alisan Porter, Matt Farris, Brad & the Killin’ Time Band, Melissa Farrior, Rob West, Gethen Jenkins, Rob Mayes, Mogollon, The County Line, Thrillbilly Deluxe, and special performance art by Katia Von Kral.

Tickets, available online at www.thebigsting.com, are $25 for a day pass or a weekend pass for veterans and first-responders; $50 for a weekend pass; $150 for a tent campsite and $150 for a VIP Weekend Pass that includes access to the VIP Private Tent, dinner Friday and Saturday nights, five drink tickets for the weekend, a private bar and discounted drinks. Parking passes are $5 per day or $20 for the weekend.

Kids 12 and younger are free.

For more information, visit www.thebigsting.com.

Information provided by The Big Sting.