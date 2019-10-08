OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 08
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Watson Lake to buzz with Big Sting Country Music Festival Oct. 10-12

This year’s lineup at the Big Sting Country Music Festival includes Craig Morgan, Jackson Michelson, Tim Hurley, Alisan Porter, Matt Farris, Brad & the Killin’ Time Band, Melissa Farrior, Rob West, Gethen Jenkins, Rob Mayes, Mogollon, The County Line, Thrillbilly Deluxe, and special performance art by Katia Von Kral. (Courtesy)

This year’s lineup at the Big Sting Country Music Festival includes Craig Morgan, Jackson Michelson, Tim Hurley, Alisan Porter, Matt Farris, Brad & the Killin’ Time Band, Melissa Farrior, Rob West, Gethen Jenkins, Rob Mayes, Mogollon, The County Line, Thrillbilly Deluxe, and special performance art by Katia Von Kral. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 8, 2019 8:37 p.m.

Watson Lake is set to be a hive for country music fans from Thursday to Saturday, Oct. 10-12, for The Big Sting – It’s a Country Thing Country Music Festival.

This is the fifth year for the festival and the third time the event has been held in Prescott. It all begins when campgrounds open for entry at 8 a.m. Thursday followed by a downtown Whiskey Row Treasure Hunt from 3 to 6 p.m. and the Big Sting Kick Off Concert in the concert arena from 7 to 8:45 p.m.

The concert arena is open from 1 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, with concerts from 3 to 10:30 p.m. and is opens from noon to 11 p.m. Sunday with concerts starting at 1.

This year’s lineup includes Craig Morgan, Jackson Michelson, Tim Hurley, Alisan Porter, Matt Farris, Brad & the Killin’ Time Band, Melissa Farrior, Rob West, Gethen Jenkins, Rob Mayes, Mogollon, The County Line, Thrillbilly Deluxe, and special performance art by Katia Von Kral.

Tickets, available online at www.thebigsting.com, are $25 for a day pass or a weekend pass for veterans and first-responders; $50 for a weekend pass; $150 for a tent campsite and $150 for a VIP Weekend Pass that includes access to the VIP Private Tent, dinner Friday and Saturday nights, five drink tickets for the weekend, a private bar and discounted drinks. Parking passes are $5 per day or $20 for the weekend.

Kids 12 and younger are free.

For more information, visit www.thebigsting.com.

Information provided by The Big Sting.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Campers get early start in Big Sting
Campers get early start in Big Sting Country music festival
Festival buzzes with country music
The Big Sting Country Music Weekend in Mayer
Country music festival weekend camp-out benefits Shadows Foundation, Oct. 10-13

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries