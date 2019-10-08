Turnabout Ball benefits GYCC and the Preskitt Cabaret Troupe, Oct. 10

The TurnAbout Ball Prescott will be taking place on the 3rd floor of the the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Crystal Hall in Prescott on Thursday, Oct. 10.

4am Productions in partnership with Preskitt Cabaret Troupe is organizing this fundraiser for local organizations Greater Yavapai County LGBTQ Coalition (GYCC) and the Preskitt Cabaret Troupe. This will be an event coinciding with National Coming Out Day and a celebration of the LGBTQ+ communities of Yavapai County. Come join us for dancing and fun.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. Seating will be limited and will be open cabaret style, so no seats will be reserved. Arrive early, pick a table, sit down and meet new friends.

Cost is $15.00 online and $20.00 at the door. Get your tickets at turnaboutball.brownpapertickets.com. Preceeds benefit GYCC and the Preskitt Cabaret Troupe.

For more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

