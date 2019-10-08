Turnabout Ball benefits GYCC and the Preskitt Cabaret Troupe, Oct. 10
The TurnAbout Ball Prescott will be taking place on the 3rd floor of the the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Crystal Hall in Prescott on Thursday, Oct. 10.
4am Productions in partnership with Preskitt Cabaret Troupe is organizing this fundraiser for local organizations Greater Yavapai County LGBTQ Coalition (GYCC) and the Preskitt Cabaret Troupe. This will be an event coinciding with National Coming Out Day and a celebration of the LGBTQ+ communities of Yavapai County. Come join us for dancing and fun.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. Seating will be limited and will be open cabaret style, so no seats will be reserved. Arrive early, pick a table, sit down and meet new friends.
Cost is $15.00 online and $20.00 at the door. Get your tickets at turnaboutball.brownpapertickets.com. Preceeds benefit GYCC and the Preskitt Cabaret Troupe.
For more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: