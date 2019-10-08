'Thumbs Up to Heart Health' free seminar Oct. 17

“Thumbs Up to Heart Health” is a free Senior Connection presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Prescott Valley Christian Church, 7655 E Long Look Drive.

Bette Borst, RN with Nurses Network, will discuss heart anatomy, coronary heart disease, congestive heart failure, heart attacks, cholesterol and heart disease, heart medications, symptoms of a cardiac event and prevention of a major cardiac event. She will provide information about diet, exercise and stress reduction. Handouts on the anatomy of the heart, diet and nutrition will be provided.

RSVPs are appreciated and should be sent to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or call 928-778-3747.