Take ‘two bites’ at the Farmers market

Among the vendors at the Chino Valley Farmers Market Thursday, Oct. 3, was baker Allee Steinberg of Two Bites Bakery.

Though she’s been baking bread for about 40 years, she didn’t start selling her baked goods at the Farmers Market until retiring, Steinberg said.

“I retired from dental hygiene and decided that I needed something to do, and thought I’ll just bake some stuff and sell it at the farmers market,” she said. “That started six years ago.”

Steinberg and Two Bites Bakery can often be found at the Chino Valley Farmers Market Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 24 at Olsen’s Grain, 344 Highway 89. She sells breads, baguettes, cinnamon rolls, cookies, scones and more using locally grown ingredients, including White Sonora wheat from Hayden Flour Mills in Tempe, in all of her products.

The best part about coming to the farmers market and selling her baked goods is the people and getting to meet her customers and having them tell her how much they love what she does, Steinberg said.

“That’s the reward I get,” she said. “People enjoy eating what I make. It makes me feel good.”

Gabriel Kerns, assistant market manager, said that he believes Two Bites Bakery to be the only vendor the farmers market has who sells gluten-free sweets.

Some of her best-selling and most popular items, she said, are her English muffins and cinnamon rolls. Rabbi Adele Plotkin spoke highly of the challah bread. Not only is it good, but she makes it in big and small sizes, Plotkin said. Kerns also said he likes the challah bread.

“…because I make French toast with it,” he said.

Looking ahead, Steinberg said she wants to see what else is out there and try some new things that she can bring to the farmers market. She’s taking a big trip to Europe next summer and will do some research on different kinds of bread, she said.

For more information about the Chino Valley Farmers Market, visit www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.