OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 08
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Take ‘two bites’ at the Farmers market
Chino Valley baker loves meeting her customers

Samantha Pittman buys some baked goods from Allee Steinberg of Two Bites Bakery at the Chino Valley Farmers Market Thursday, Oct. 3. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Samantha Pittman buys some baked goods from Allee Steinberg of Two Bites Bakery at the Chino Valley Farmers Market Thursday, Oct. 3. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 9:31 p.m.

Among the vendors at the Chino Valley Farmers Market Thursday, Oct. 3, was baker Allee Steinberg of Two Bites Bakery.

Though she’s been baking bread for about 40 years, she didn’t start selling her baked goods at the Farmers Market until retiring, Steinberg said.

“I retired from dental hygiene and decided that I needed something to do, and thought I’ll just bake some stuff and sell it at the farmers market,” she said. “That started six years ago.”

Steinberg and Two Bites Bakery can often be found at the Chino Valley Farmers Market Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 24 at Olsen’s Grain, 344 Highway 89. She sells breads, baguettes, cinnamon rolls, cookies, scones and more using locally grown ingredients, including White Sonora wheat from Hayden Flour Mills in Tempe, in all of her products.

The best part about coming to the farmers market and selling her baked goods is the people and getting to meet her customers and having them tell her how much they love what she does, Steinberg said.

“That’s the reward I get,” she said. “People enjoy eating what I make. It makes me feel good.”

Gabriel Kerns, assistant market manager, said that he believes Two Bites Bakery to be the only vendor the farmers market has who sells gluten-free sweets.

Some of her best-selling and most popular items, she said, are her English muffins and cinnamon rolls. Rabbi Adele Plotkin spoke highly of the challah bread. Not only is it good, but she makes it in big and small sizes, Plotkin said. Kerns also said he likes the challah bread.

“…because I make French toast with it,” he said.

Looking ahead, Steinberg said she wants to see what else is out there and try some new things that she can bring to the farmers market. She’s taking a big trip to Europe next summer and will do some research on different kinds of bread, she said.

For more information about the Chino Valley Farmers Market, visit www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries