Stone as Canvas: Paulden artist Therese Stonehart paints on stone

Ever since she was a little girl in Ohio, Paulden resident Therese Stonehart of Stonehart Art on Stone has been painting using stone as her canvas.

Her father would make stone grottos for Virgin Mary statues and after church, the whole family would go to quarries looking for stone rocks, Stonehart said.

“I became intrigued and I would look at the stone and a lot of times, I would see stuff in the stone,” she said. “So then I started painting on stone.”

Back in grade school, her artwork on stone was a crafty hobby and she would also use canvas, Stonehart said. It wasn’t until she came to Arizona that she fell in love with stone, she said. She had come to the state for the summer to visit a friend from college but then went back home, saved her money, bought a car and moved to the state with her sister, Stonehart said.

She works on whatever stone is absorbent but also uses special stone from Taylor and Snowflake for coasters and does addresses on flagstone, she said. As a whole though, Stonehart said she loves taking inspiration from the southwest, its animals and landscapes.

She also collects naturally created stone hearts and said she and her mother found a big one in the ground while looking at the property where she ended up putting her home and studio.

“The realtor was showing us different properties up here and so I kept praying for a sign,” Stonehart said. “We bought this place because of a rock.”

Stonehart’s studio, located at 21315 N. El Rocko Lane, was recently opened to the public Friday through Sunday, Oct. 4-6, for the 12th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour. She was one of nine artists in Chino Valley and Paulden opening their studios over the weekend. In all, the studio tour featured 75 artists in 51 private studios throughout Prescott, Williamson Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Prescott Valley and Deewy along with 26 artists at three art centers.

Many times, people will see the stone she uses and think it’s a piece of wood, Stonehart said. It’s fun seeing their expressions when they look at one side and then see that the other side is totally different, she said. They also love looking at the pallets of stone, Stonehart said.

Looking ahead, she said she loves creating art on stone and wants to keep doing it.

She also likes where she’s at when it comes to her property, the rocks and everything else, Stonehart said.

An idea she does have for future art is incorporating stone with recycled wood and metal, she said.

“I definitely have to think in a different direction when I’m doing that,” Stonehart said. “You have to put things together and it’s just totally different.”