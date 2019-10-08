Senior, caregivers conference and expo coming Oct. 11

Seniors and caregivers are invited to the “Senior & Caregivers Conference & Expo” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. at Liberty Traditional School, 3300 N. Lake Valley Road, Prescott Valley. This free event is sponsored by the Senior Connection, whose goal is to connect seniors and family caregivers with providers of products, services and support they may need.

The purpose of the Conference & Expo is to provide one central location where the public can learn about issues facing them in their role as a senior or caregiver, and speak with representatives from local companies that may be of help.

Presentations by local experts will occur on the hour, starting at 10 a.m., on some of the most important issues related to the challenges of being a senior or caregiver. The schedule is as follows: 10 a.m. “Surviving Today’s Healthcare System – How to Become Your Own Advocate” with Bonnie Shimko – Arizona Care Management Solutions; 11 a.m. “Loneliness … The Silent Epidemic” with Sam Downing, MD; noon “Stem Cell Therapy — New Hope or Snake Oil?” with Wayne Bennett, DC — Bennett Clinic; 1 p.m. “Legal Issues for Caregivers” with Chip McLaughlin — Law Offices of Chester McLaughlin, P.C.; 2 p.m. “Finding Hope Through Hospice” with Kelly Paradis, Good Samaritan Society Hospice.

In addition to the presentations, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from approximately 60 local senior resource providers who will have information booths with literature about their products and services. Exhibitors represent a wide range of local resources, including in-home care assistance, independent and assisted living options, hospice care, legal and financial help, and health and fitness.

Debbie Stewart, CEO of Senior Connection says, “There are a lot of resources available locally. However, it can be difficult to know where to begin and how to find them. Oftentimes, we don’t even know what questions to ask. Don’t wait until you’re in the midst of a crisis to find out what help is available. Our message to Seniors and Family Caregivers is ‘You are not alone – help is available!’”

Attendees may stay for all or part of the day, as their schedule allows. RSVPs are not necessary.

For more information about the Senior Connection, including the online resource directory and “Caregiver Connection” newsletter, visit www.SeniorConnection.us or call 928-778-3747.