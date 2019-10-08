Raising Prescott: Teaching our kids to find their passion

My wife loves to sew.

That may be an understatement.

It’s an everyday adventure when you live with someone who uses a needle and thread to create.

There’s table mats, rags, shirts, pants, bed sheets, pillow cases, couch pillow covers, steering-wheel covers (not kidding), quilts, blankets and gifts to be made in the house of a seamstress.

And for someone who suffers from a slight obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) like myself, shards of fabric, needles in strange places, multiple sewing machines, ironing boards and other tools of the trade often placed at different makeshift workstations throughout the house can be a bit overwhelming.

It’s not just a hobby, I’ve come to learn, it’s a way of life.

So when I recently saw my 5-year-old daughter hoist herself onto a chair, sit perfectly still at the dining room table in front of a sewing machine and press her left foot on the floor peddle while guiding fabric under needlepoint … I admit, I slightly panicked.

OK, maybe more than slightly.

My wife immediately sensed my anxiety and before I could react, she shouted from the kitchen, “she’s fine babe. She’s been doing this for months.”

“What? Really,” I said. I had never seen her do it before. So I was taken aback, a bit.

My daughter proceeded to carefully guide her fabric through the machine, turning it every which way like a disc jockey at a turntable.

“What are you making sweetie,” I asked my daughter.

“A blanket for my doggie,” she answered.

The stuffed animal she was referring to didn’t have a name yet, but she was making sure it wasn’t going to get cold at night, apparently.

Prior to sitting at the table, she had laid out several pieces of scraps on the front room floor her mom was no longer using and used pins to hold them together.

At first I thought she was just messing around, but obviously, I was wrong. She had a plan all along.

I share this story with you within this Raising Prescott column because it was fascinating how much my daughter has already grown, and at 5, can work a sewing machine.

She’s watched her mom work for hours and has always wanted to participate. Now she is. Her projects may not be perfect, but what a great age to learn this skill.

I am forever grateful for my wife and her passion for sewing. Not just because she loves it, but because my daughter appears to now love it too.

And from now on, I will always look at those random shards of fabric throughout the house differently because they aren’t just a mess, but a constant reminder that passion comes in many different forms and it’s important for our kids to find what they love. We just have to show them the way.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.