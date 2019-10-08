Quad Cities Events: Oct. 9 - 21

Wednesday, October 9

Writing Workshops: Main and Secondary Characters, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-777-1526.

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.

Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.

Children Read to a Dog, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Library Children’s Section, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. prescottvalleyfun@gmail.com.

Brain Time for birth to 3 years, 11 a.m., Mayer Public Library, 10004 S. Wicks Ave. This workshop follows a basic library-style ‘story time’ format, but includes one-on-one time for the parent/caregiver and child to work and play together. Register at FESSYavapai@arizonaschildren.org or 928-443-1991 ext. 2040. http://arizonaschildren.org.

Donate blood, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Little Dealer Little Prices, 2757 North Truwood Drive, Prescott Valley. RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-733-2767.

Thursday October 10

Yavapai County Supervisor Rowle Simmons’ town hall meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Congress Fire Station, 26733 Santa Fe Road, Congress. 928-442-5616 or Barbara.fox-thomas@yavapai.us.

WORDS Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. “Lab Girl.”

Genealogy Mentor Session, 1 and 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-777-1526.

Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop, 124 S. Granite St. Free, all ages.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery is a Biblical program that helps “regular” people overcome hurts and negative habits to live in freedom with Christ. 5:30 meet, greet and eat, 6 p.m. worship and teaching, American Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott.

Drop in citizenship classes, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. www.pvlib.net.

Donate blood, noon to 5 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-733-2767.

Alzheimer’s Presentation: Effective Communication Strategies, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 3rd Floor Crystal Room, 7401 Skoog Blvd.

Drop-In Citizenship class, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 2nd Floor PC Lab, 7401 Skoog Blvd.

Beginning Meditation & Mindfulness, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 2nd Floor Koole Meeting Room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Course: Care for Our Common Home, 9 to 11 a.m. to Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St., Prescott. 602-509-9639 or 928-778-4952, srafitzsimons@sacredheartprescott.com.

Friday, October 11

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Prescott Valley Public Library – Ongoing Program - Drop-In Tech Help, 9 to 11 a.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 2nd floor PC lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Need help with your computer, tablet, phone or other technology? Drop-In Tech Help is intended to help with learning new skills, not repairing equipment. 928-759-3040. www.pvlib.net.

Cowboy UP, 5 to 9 p.m., Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Dinner and auction for Boys to Men Mentoring. www.boystomenaz.org/cowboy-up.

Lapsit Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Digital Photo Editing for Beginners, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-777-1526.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Chair Yoga, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Art Days for Kids, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Ages 6-10. 928-777-1537.

Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org. info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry $9/Shrimp $11, 4:30 to 7 p.m., VFW-Buckey O’Neill Post 541, 202 N. Arizona Ave.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

October Drop-In Tech Help, 9 to 11 a.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-3040 or www.pvlib.net/.

Donate blood, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frontier Village, 1781 E. Highway 69, Suite 51, Prescott. RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-733-2767.

P.E.O. Chapter O fundraiser, 2 to 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott Come enjoy an afternoon of shopping including jewelry, handbags, chocolate, clothing, ceramics and gift baskets. The fundraiser benefits women locally and around the world through educational grants, scholarships and awards.

Senior Connection’s “Senior & Caregivers Conference & Expo,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Liberty Traditional School, 3300 N. Lake Valley Road, Prescott Valley. More than 60 providers of senior products and services, and presentations by local experts throughout the day. Free admission. SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Drop In Tech, 9 to 11 a.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 2nd Floor PC Lab.

2019 Quilt Show 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cottonwood Community School Gymnasium, 500 E. Mingus. There will be 220 beautiful quilts displayed at the show; made by the nonprofit Quail Country Quilters members; plus over 100 of 2019 charity quilts displayed to enjoy. A beautiful raffle quilt, pictured, along with many raffle gift baskets will be won by someone who buys tickets; tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5.

Saturday, October 12

Family Storytime, 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D, 1100 E. Sheldon St. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. Through Oct. 26.

Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org. info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Memory Café, 9 to 10 a.m., Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Center, 3407 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley.

Yavapai Flute Circle, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Children’s Program Room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-3040.

Decline of Our Shared Aquifer: Why It Matters Now and What We Can Do About It, 10 a.m. to noon, Ed Wolfe, retired geologist, will talk about the accelerating rate of groundwater loss and the need for Prescott Active Management Area entities (Prescott, Chino Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Prescott Valley and Yavapai County) to develop joint strategies that will assure our future water supply, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. 928-445-4218; www.cwagaz.org.

Aretha: Long Live the Queen, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 East Gurley St., suite 115, Prescott. http://www.prescottelkstheater.com/.

Yavapai flute circle, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Children’s Program room, 2nd floor.

Senior Expo: Cues to Aging Graciously, 8 a.m. to noon, Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Free breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m., handouts and blood pressure checks.

Helping Heroes-Pet Partners of Prescott, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Petco, 1931 E. Highway 69, Prescott.

Prescott Mac User Group (PMUG) monthly meeting, 10 a.m., Yavapai College Prescott Campus, Building 3, Room 119. www.pmug.us.

Get Ready for the 2020 Elections, presented by American Association of University Women (AAUW), 9 a.m. social time, 9:30 a.m. announcements, 10 a.m. program, Community Room, Building 19, Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott. Yavapai County Elections Director Lynn Constabile and County Recorder Leslie Hoffman will discuss what voters need to know and do to be properly prepared for the 2020 elections. Open to the public.

Save the Dells Pop-Up Shop, 2 to 4 p.m., Watson & Willow, 105 E. Gurley Street, Prescott.

Prescott Computer Society discusses cybersecurity at meeting, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Public Library, Founders Suite, 215 E. Goodwin Street. www.pcs4me.com.

2019 Quilt Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cottonwood Community School Gymnasium, 500 E. Mingus. There will be 220 beautiful quilts displayed at the show; made by the nonprofit Quail Country Quilters members; plus over 100 of 2019 charity quilts displayed to enjoy. A beautiful raffle quilt, pictured, along with many raffle gift baskets will be won by someone who buys tickets; tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5.

Admission to the show is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 9-18, free to anyone 8 and younger or 80 and older. Free parking and handicap accessible is also available.

Sunday, October 13

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Charity Golf Tournament, 10:30 a.m. registration, noon tee-off, dinner follows, Capital Canyon Club, 2060 Golf Club Lane, Prescott. Prescott Center for the Art’s 50th anniversary. 928-71-7284. www.events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=jfboezoab&oeidk=a07egeyjgdyb2527925.

CoffeeHouse Concerts Presents: Robby Roberson, 2 p.m. doors open, 2:30 p.m. music begins, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org., info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Bernstein and Beyond, 3 to 5 p.m., Yavapai Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Bands and orchestra.

Prescott’s Haunted History, 2 to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 3rd Floor Crystal Room, 7401 Skoog Blvd.

Pedal on the Peavine Group Ride with Save the Dells, 3 to 5 p.m., Peavine Trail, South Trailhead on Sundog Ranch Road. $3 parking fee. www.savethedells.org.

Monday, October 14

Prescott Public Library closed for library staff training day.

PAL, Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. PAL provides hope through education and support to parents of loved ones who are suffering with addiction and alcoholism. 928-778-0379; www.palgroup.org.



Republican Men’s Forum, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hotel St. Michael, 205 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Lunch costs $20. 928-308-1544.

Help with Housing and More, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Help with homelessness, healthcare, food, employment assistance, birth certificates of important documents. 928-759-3040. www.pvlib.net.

Full Swing Ahead, 7 to 9 p.m., Yavapai Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Jazz big bands.

Yavapai Outreach presents “Help with Housing and More,” 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 1st Floor Glassford Hill Room, 7401 Skoog Blvd.

Alzheimer’s Association: Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 2nd Floor Koole Meeting Room, 928-771-9257.

Crochet One, Knit Too, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Crystal Room 3rd floor.

Tuesday, October 15

Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Technology Help Hour, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Teen Advisory (TAG) Leadership, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Grades 6-12. 928-777-1518.

Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave, Prescott. Visitors welcome.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.

Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.



October Drop-In Tech Help, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-3040 or www.pvlib.net/.

Windows 10, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Registration required. Pvlib.net>Attend>Classes. 928-759-3040.

Job searching and job application skills, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Registration required. Pvlib.net>Attend>Classes. 928-759-3040.

Free Cooking Seminar – Thanksgiving Sides, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser Street. By Chef from Brookdale Senior Living. 928-778-3000 or www.adultcenter.org.

Dementia Friends Workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 3rd Floor Crystal Room, 7401 Skoog Blvd.

Master Gardener Talk: Native Plants & Ecosystems, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 3rd Floor Crystal Room, 7401 Skoog Blvd.

Drop In Tech, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 2nd Floor PC Lab.

ESL, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Children’s Program Room 2nd floor.

Granite Mountain Brewing Fundraiser with Save the Dells, 5 to 8 p.m., Granite Mountain Brewing, 123 N. Cortez Street, Prescott. www.savethedells.org.

Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St. Prescott. 928-499-1329 or hcromeek@gmail.com.

Wednesday, October 16

Prescott Area Shelter Services Open House, 1 to 4 p.m., Prescott Area Shelter Services (PASS), 336 N. Rush St., Prescott. PASS is a homeless shelter for women and children. Take a tour of the shelter, meet the Board of Directors and staff and to learn about our purpose. www.prescottshelters.org.

Growing Early Readers Workshop, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Interactive workshop for children ages 0-3 and their caregiver. Registration required at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

Water Wednesdays: WaterSmart-Drop by Drop: Big Chino Water Ranch, noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Open office hours with City Manager Michael Lamar, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Road., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.

Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.

Children Read to a Dog, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Library Children’s Section, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. prescottvalleyfun@gmail.com.

Confident living with low vision course, 10 to 11:15 a.m., Prescott United Methodist Church, Douglas meeting room, 505 W. Gurley St. Registration is required at 928-445-2480.

Free Seminar – Social Security Workshop, 5:45 to 7:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser Street or www.adultcenterorg. Presented by Grand Canyon Education Academy.

Prescott Stamp Club, 1 p.m. lunch and meeting, Palace Restaurant, 120 S. Montezuma St. 928-445-1673 or dwayne@yfplan.com.

Beginners Conversational Spanish, 3 to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 2nd floor Koole meeting room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Prescott Valley Art Guild, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Crystal room 3rd floor.

People Who Care volunteer informational meeting, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., People Who Care Office, 147 Grove Ave. Prescott. 928-445-2480.

Thursday, October 17

AMVETS Post 3 meets on the third Thursday at 6 p.m. at 9400 Valley Road, Prescott Valley. Open to all veterans with an honorable discharge and all currently serving military service members. Call Steve at 661-317-8494.

Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In, 4 to 7 p.m., corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets.

Paacaz.com.

Arizona Attorney General’s Prescott satellite office, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 602-542-2123 or CommunityServices@AZAG.gov.

Popcorn and Pages Book Club, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. “Star Wars: Jedi Academy.” Grades 3-4. 928-777-1537.

Genealogy Mentor Session 1 or 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-777-1526.

Third Thursday Star Talks: Exploring the Gap Beyond the Kuiper Belt: Implications for Planet X, 6 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-777-1526.

AMVETS Post 3, 6 p.m., 9400 Valley Rd., Prescott Valley. Open to all veterans with an honorable discharge and all currently serving military service members. Steve, 661-317-8494.

Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop, 124 S. Granite Street. Free, all ages.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery is a biblical program that helps “regular” people overcome hurts and negative habits to live in freedom with Christ. 5:30 meet, greet and eat, 6 p.m. worship and teaching, American Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott.

Drop in citizenship classes, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. www.pvlib.net.

PVPL Book Club: “A Gentleman from Moscow,” 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 2nd floor Koole meeting room.

Coffee with a Cop, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Finn Restaurant, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott.

“Thumbs Up to Heart Health” is a free Senior Connection presentation, noon to 1 p.m., Prescott Valley Christian Church, 7655 E Long Look Drive. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Course: Care for Our Common Home, 9 to 11 a.m. to Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St., Prescott. 602-509-9639 or 928-778-4952, srafitzsimons@sacredheartprescott.com.

Friday, October 18

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Prescott Valley Public Library – Ongoing Program - Drop-In Tech Help, 9 to 11 a.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 2nd floor PC lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Need help with your computer, tablet, phone or other technology? Drop-In Tech Help is intended to help with learning new skills, not repairing equipment. 928-759-3040. www.pvlib.net.

Stroke support groups-for stroke survivors and family of stroke survivors, 10:15 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott United Methodist Church Campus, Deborah Room, 505 W. Gurley Street, Prescott. Sponsored by People Who Care. 928-445-2480.

Lapsit Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series: Sax Appeal quintet, 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Touchmark Trekkers Walking Group, 7 a.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. This walking group is open to the public.

Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org. info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.

Stroke support groups-for stroke survivors and family of stroke survivors, 10:15 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott United Methodist Church Campus, Deborah Room, 505 W. Gurley Street, Prescott. Sponsored by People Who Care. 928-445-2480.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

October Drop-In Tech Help, 9 to 11 a.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-3040 or www.pvlib.net/.

Dixie Chix – A Tribute concert, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 East Gurley Street, suite 115, Prescott. http://www.prescottelkstheater.com/.

Drop In Tech, 9 to 11 a.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 2nd Floor PC Lab.

Coloring Class for Adults, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 1st floor Glassford Hill room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

PV Library Quilters, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Crystal room 3rd floor.

Saturday, October 19

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D, 1100 E. Sheldon Street. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. Through Oct. 26.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Naturalist Walk: The Colors of Fall, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road. These hikes take place on the unpaved trails on the Highlands Center’s 80-acre campus. www.highlandscenter.org/upcoming-event/naturalist-walk-colors-of-fall.

Heroes & Horses, Inc. fundraiser, 5 to 9 p.m., Chipotle, Prescott and Prescott Valley.

Family Storytime, 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Caldecott Books and Art for Kids,11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Grades K-2. 928-777-1537. “Tar Beach.”

Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org. info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Touchmark Trekkers beginning hiking club, 8 a.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. RSVP to this free event at 928-632-7800.

Comedian Louie Anderson, 7:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

“The Don’s Speakeasy” Murder Mystery Dinner, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Prescott Resort & Conference Center, 1500 Highway 69, Prescott. An evening of interactive fun with a song and dance theater performance. Sponsored by the West Yavapai Guidance Clinic Foundation, with funds raised going toward providing mental health and addiction services in our community. All guests are invited to wear period costumes. http://www.WGCFoundation.org.

Circle L Animal Rescue and Sanctuary Ranch event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 7680 Coyote Springs Road, Prescott Valley. Enjoy ranch tours, games, storytelling, raffles, face painting and more. $5 for those 13 and older. www.CircleL.org.

“Conserving biodiversity and protecting communities in an era of rapid ecological change,” 1 to 3 p.m. Prescott Public Library, Founder’s Suite, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Save the Dells at Everybody’s Hometown Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. www.savethedells.org.

Sunday, October 20

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Arizona Humanities Lecture: The Lives and Rights of Animals in History and Literature, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Prescott Gateway Mall, #120 (near Dillard’s). www.gmihc19.org., info@gmihc19.org. www.facebook.com/gmihc19.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Maria Muldaur, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 East Gurley Street, suite 115, Prescott. http://www.prescottelkstheater.com/.

Tapestry of Song, 3 to 5 p.m., Yavapai Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon Street. Choral music.

Monday, October 21

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Adult math, GED plus more, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 2nd floor PC lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Drop in tutoring for the GED exam. Every Monday.

Tools for Vision and Hearing Loss, 3 and 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Fibromyalgia & Chronic Pain Support Group, 3 to 4:45 p.m., United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Douglas Room.

PAL, Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. PAL provides hope through education and support to parents of loved ones who are suffering with addiction and alcoholism. 928-778-0379; www.palgroup.org.



Monday Night Movies- “Yesterday,” 5 to 7 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

928-759-3040 or www.pvlib.net.

Monday Night Movie: Yesterday, 5 to 7 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 1st Floor Auditorium, 7401 Skoog Blvd.

Alzheimer’s Association: Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 2nd Floor Koole Meeting Room, 928-771-9257.

Crochet One, Knit Too, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Crystal Room 3rd floor.