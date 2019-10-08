OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 08
Weather  79.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Powell sees cooler US hiring in possible hint of rate cuts

In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee in Washington. On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Powell is scheduled to speak about the Fed’s interest rate policy in Denver at the annual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee in Washington. On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Powell is scheduled to speak about the Fed’s interest rate policy in Denver at the annual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 1:04 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that U.S. job growth since early last year was not as robust as thought, a hint that the Fed may be ready to keep cutting interest rates to support the economy.

Downward revisions to the government's hiring data, announced in August, suggest less upward pressure on wages and inflation.

"Where we had seen a booming job market, we now see more-moderate growth," Powell said in a speech at an economic conference in Denver .

The Fed raised its benchmark short-term rate four times last year, ending at a range of 2.25% to 2.5%. The reasoning behind these rate hikes was based in part on the notion that brisk hiring would enable workers to secure higher pay, which would ultimately lead to higher inflation. Yet so far, the pace of income gains and price increases has remained slight.

Since the start of this year, the Fed has reversed two of those hikes, and investors expect a third rate cut late this month, according to market gauges .

In his speech, Powell also said the Fed plans to renew its Treasury security purchases to pump more cash into overnight money markets. That step is intended to help keep short-term rates at their target level and isn't needed to support the economy, the Fed chairman added.

Last month, a shortage of funds in the overnight lending markets used mostly by banks lifted the Fed's rate above the top of its target range. Corporate tax payments due at the end of the quarter and bond sales by the federal government had soaked up enough cash to send the overnight rates sharply higher.

As part of this program, Powell said the Fed is considering buying Treasury bills. Typically, the Fed creates new currency to make such purchases, which boosts cash reserves available in short-term lending markets.

In his remarks Tuesday, Powell did not directly address the Fed's next steps on interest rates. But he said the central bank "will act as appropriate" to support the economy and hiring.

"At present, the jobs and inflation pictures are favorable," he said. "But there are risks to this favorable outlook," he added, referring specifically to the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit. Major overseas economies, such as Germany, are also stumbling.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Powell signals more hikes ahead if US economy stays strong
Powell signals more hikes ahead if US economy stays strong
Powell: Federal Reserve not expecting recession
Fed keeps key rate unchanged and pledges to be 'patient'
Trump assails Fed as the 'only problem our economy has'

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries