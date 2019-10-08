Obituary Notice: Munson Edwin Moser

Munson Edwin Moser, born October 31st, 1926 in Owensmouth, Calif., died October 1st, 2019, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, October 11th, 2019, at Bunkers Eden Vale Memorial Park in Las Vegas, Nev. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.