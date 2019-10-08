Letter: Where’s water going?

Editor:

I guess I was naive when I first read that the Prescott City Council was exploring ways to get water to areas outside the city limits. I thought it was a good thing. I thought it meant the city was trying to find a way to get water to the approximately 36,000 residents in the Prescott Active Management Area that were dependent on wells, that were being run dry due to the city’s management of our water resources.

But that isn’t what it means at all. It means the city is going to continue to run those wells dry so they can put in more subdivisions outside the city limits without having to be responsible for those subdivisions’ roads and other utilities.

For those of you not from here, the area I’m talking about is adjacent to Granite Mountain Wilderness Area, the proposed development of Stringfield Ranch.

Personally, I don’t want to see Prescott become Phoenix North.

Please don’t let Granite Mountain Wilderness share the same fate as Granite Dells. If you loved this place enough to move here, get involved! If you own horses, get involved (while they still have water to drink). Write Arizona Department of Water Resources, write the governor, our state senators! Write!

Kate Curren

Chino Valley