Letter: Aquifer
Editor: Prescott’s government knows its aquifer is in a severe overdraft condition and that its wells have been declining for years. Additionally, many residents in Chino Valley don’t need to be told the Little Chino Aquifer is also being drained. Their wells have dried up due to pumping by Prescott. Yet, Prescott, due primarily to the so-called “plat rush of 1999” that it allowed, plans to approximately double its population. Where is the logic?
The city’s version of “logic” is twofold: first, it relies on an outside expert who, in spite of the above data, concluded it can grow to over 80,000 residents without more water. Secondly, and as if it admits the expert could be wrong, the city has touted its “insurance policy,” the taking of water from a third aquifer, the Big Chino, the vital source for both the residents of Paulden and the upper Verde River. That move, however, would require voter approval of a huge tax measure.
One might conclude the city knows that such a tax measure would fail at this time. Existing voters would not want to pay for water for massive new growth, but once that growth is in place it can’t be reversed. The new residents and the pre-existing population would then be in the same boat. The city could then say, “Oops, our consultant was wrong, sorry. Now we must have that tax, or draconian water curtailments will result.”
Either the city’s logic is like justifying driving recklessly because you have auto insurance, or the “oops” announcement is already being written.
David Tunno
Paulden
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: