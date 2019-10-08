OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 09
Goat rams through sliding glass door, naps inside bathroom

(Ashland County Sheriff’s Office)

(Ashland County Sheriff’s Office)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 11:55 p.m.

photo

(Ashland County Sheriff’s Office)

ASHLAND, Ohio — An Ohio homeowner is busy cleaning up after a large goat broke into her home by ramming through a sliding glass door and then settling down for a nap in a bathroom.

The Ashland Times-Gazette reports Logan Keathley returned to his family’s Sullivan Township home Friday to find their German Shepherd agitated and the house reeking. That’s when he discovered “Big Boy,” a goat who had escaped from a farm several miles away, napping in a bathroom.

photo

(Ashland County Sheriff’s Office)

Logan’s mother, Jennifer, began calling friends for advice. Ashland County sheriff’s deputies arrived, put a rope around Big Boy’s neck and tried to entice him outside with food. They finally grabbed the goat by the horns and led him outside.

Keathley says her home “definitely smells like a goat farm.”

photo

(Ashland County Sheriff’s Office)

Jenn Keathley Security video of goat in the house by Jenn Keathley

