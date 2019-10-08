Goat rams through sliding glass door, naps inside bathroom
ASHLAND, Ohio — An Ohio homeowner is busy cleaning up after a large goat broke into her home by ramming through a sliding glass door and then settling down for a nap in a bathroom.
The Ashland Times-Gazette reports Logan Keathley returned to his family’s Sullivan Township home Friday to find their German Shepherd agitated and the house reeking. That’s when he discovered “Big Boy,” a goat who had escaped from a farm several miles away, napping in a bathroom.
Logan’s mother, Jennifer, began calling friends for advice. Ashland County sheriff’s deputies arrived, put a rope around Big Boy’s neck and tried to entice him outside with food. They finally grabbed the goat by the horns and led him outside.
Keathley says her home “definitely smells like a goat farm.”
