Flu shots are available in October
The Board of Supervisors encourages everyone to take advantage of the flu shots being offered in your community by Yavapai County Community Health Services. The single best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu vaccination every year.
The flu shot is approved for use in people 6 months and older, including healthy people and people with chronic medical conditions. About two weeks after vaccination, antibodies develop that protect against influenza virus infection.
Below are dates and times that the Yavapai County Community Health Services will be in your community giving out flu shots. If you can’t make one of these special events, call 928-771-3122 and make an appointment at one of our three locations, (Prescott, Prescott Valley and Cottonwood) and now in Chino on the fourth Friday of each month.
The annual flu vaccine is the best way to reduce the chances that you will get the seasonal flu and spread it to others. The more people who get vaccinated, the less the flu will spread throughout the community.
Who should get the flu vaccine? Everyone should receive an annual flu vaccine. Protecting yourself also protects those around you who are more vulnerable to serious flu associated illnesses such as: infants, older adults, and anyone with a chronic condition.
Does the flu vaccine work right away? No, it takes about two weeks after receiving the vaccination for the antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection. That’s why it’s better to receive your vaccination as soon as available or early in the season. Though it varies, flu season can last as late as May, so it is never too late to get vaccinated. If you have questions, consult your health care provider.
2019 community flu clinics:
• Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2 to 4 p.m., Paulden Library, 16 W. Big Chino Road, Paulden.
• Friday, Oct. 11, 2 to 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott.
• Friday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Skull Valley Historical Society, 3150 Old Skull Valley Road, Skull Valley.
• Thursday, Oct. 24, 1 to 3 p.m., Yarnell Regional Community Center, 22302 S. Highway 89, Yarnell.
They will accept insurance for flu shots.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: