Country music festival weekend camp-out benefits Shadows Foundation, Oct. 10-13
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 11:05 a.m.
The Big Sting country music festival weekend campout is taking place at Watson Lake, 3101 Watson Lake Road in Prescott, Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 10-13.
Come out and enjoy great concerts, food, beer, camping, vendors, games and more. All proceeds benefit the Shadows Foundation.
For a complete lineup of performers, ticket prices and other information, visit thebigsting.com.
