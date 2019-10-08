Country music festival weekend camp-out benefits Shadows Foundation, Oct. 10-13

The Big Sting country music festival weekend campout is taking place at Watson Lake, 3101 Watson Lake Road in Prescott, Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 10-13.

Come out and enjoy great concerts, food, beer, camping, vendors, games and more. All proceeds benefit the Shadows Foundation.

For a complete lineup of performers, ticket prices and other information, visit thebigsting.com.

