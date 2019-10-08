OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 08
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Car taxes to keep paying for facilities

The United States Supreme Court refused to review a ruling which found nothing improper with financing sports facilities with taxes on car rentals. (AP file photo)

The United States Supreme Court refused to review a ruling which found nothing improper with financing sports facilities with taxes on car rentals. (AP file photo)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For the Courier | azcapmedia
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 8:59 p.m.

PHOENIX — Pima and Maricopa counties are going to get to keep tapping tourists to pay for their sports facilities.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a ruling by the Arizona Supreme Court which found nothing improper by financing these projects with taxes on car rentals, a levy largely borne by people visiting the state. The justices gave no reason for their decision.

Monday’s ruling, made on the first day the nation’s high court was back from summer recess, also leaves intact the decision by the Arizona justices that, strictly speaking, a tax on the renting of cars is not a tax on the use of state roads.

That distinction is critical.

The Arizona Constitution spells out that any cash raised from fees or taxes related to the registration, operation or use of vehicles on public highways and streets can be used only to build and maintain roads. If the court had found the car-rental tax was a levy on the use of public roads, then it would be illegal to use the cash to finance stadiums and other similar facilities.

Monday’s decision ensures that the state Sports and Tourism Authority continues to benefit from the car-rental tax. The most recent audit shows the tax of 3.5 percent on vehicles rented in Maricopa County contributes close to $15.6 million of its $51.8 million annual budget.

The biggest share of those dollars —nearly $13.9 million — goes to paying off the bonds used to construct State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. There also is $8.3 million for tourism promotion, $5 million for Cactus League baseball and $1.8 million for youth and amateur sports.

In Pima County, the tax is a flat $3.50 per vehicle rental, generating about $1.5 million annually.

Those funds have been used to pay for construction of the Kino Sports Complex. And while there is no longer Cactus League play in Tucson and the debt is being paid off, the county has kept the levy to expand the complex.

In filing suit, attorneys for Saban Rent-A-Car first charged that the levies violated the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution because it was designed to impose a burden on residents of other states that, in general, did not exist for Arizonans.

Arizona Supreme Court Justice Ann Scott Timmer did not dispute that the tax was sold to voters on the premise that it would be visitors who largely would pay for the sports facilities. But she said that, strictly speaking, it was not discriminatory because the tax also applies to Arizonans who, for whatever reason, also need to rent a vehicle.

The closer question was that issue of the state constitution requiring that the proceeds any tax raised based on the use of public streets be used only for road construction, maintenance and related purposes. But Timmer said the majority did not see the car-rental fee as a road-user tax.

That drew a skeptical response from Justice Clint Bolick.

“Even public objectives of the highest order, including (apparently) the building of publicly financed stadiums, do not license us to rewrite constitutional text,’’ he wrote in his dissent.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

State Supreme Court says it’s OK to use rental car tax for stadiums
Court upholds car-rental tax surcharge for sports facilities
Arizona among states racing to regulate car-sharing apps as industry revs up
State Supreme Court rules travel websites must pay city sales taxes
Arizona hospital wants to challenge Medicaid funding measure

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries