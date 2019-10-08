Birth announcements: Week of Oct. 9, 2019

Joshua Allen Meyers, a 7 lb., boy, was born September 20 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Hallie Pratt and Nathan Meyers of Paulden.

Autumn Dawn Grace, a 6 lb., 2 oz. girl, was born September 25 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kacie Grant of Ash Fork.

Calvin David Lasiter, a 6 lb., 5 oz. boy, was born September 7 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Destinee and Eric Lasiter of Chino Valley.

NO PHOTO

Lillie Mae Baillie, a 7 lb., 12 oz. girl, was born August 9 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Amber Bradford and Philip Baillie of Chino Valley.