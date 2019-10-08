OFFERS
Arizona now has misgivings about Purdue opioid settlement

In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, cars pass Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn. Local government lawsuits against the family that owns Purdue Pharma should be allowed to proceed even as the company attempts to reach a nationwide settlement in bankruptcy court over the toll of the opioids crisis, according to a court filing on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, cars pass Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn. Local government lawsuits against the family that owns Purdue Pharma should be allowed to proceed even as the company attempts to reach a nationwide settlement in bankruptcy court over the toll of the opioids crisis, according to a court filing on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 1:06 p.m.

Arizona's attorney general is having misgivings about agreeing to Purdue Pharma's proposal to settle litigation over the opioid crisis.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a court filing late Monday that the OxyContin maker has "sought to undermine material terms of the deal."

The Republican agreed to the Purdue settlement right before the company filed for bankruptcy protection.

His filing is similar to those made last week by attorneys general in two dozen states and lawyers for more than 500 local and tribal governments.

They oppose the settlement and want to continue lawsuits against members of the family that owns the company.

Brnovich took their side and said that lawsuits against Purdue should move forward, but that he hasn't pulled out of the settlement.

Purdue declined to comment.

