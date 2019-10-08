7-in-7: Haunted histories of Prescott, concert band, master gardeners

From haunted histories of Prescott to the music of Leonard Bernstein to a presentation on native plants and their ecosystems, the coming week has a little bit of something for everyone.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities occurring over the next seven days. Here are several events to enjoy and learn from this week.

1 – Learn “Effective Communication Strategies” with those who have Alzheimer’s Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Held from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., the presentation will cover sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect.

Learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with Alzheimer’s and identify strategies to help connect and communicate with those at each stage of the disease. No registration is required for the program on the third-floor Crystal Room. For more information, call 928-750-3040.

2 – Watch the Metropolitan Opera perform “Turandot” live via satellite broadcast at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center at 9:55 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Two of opera’s most thrilling dramatic sopranos, Christine Goerke and Nina Stemme, are set to reprise their portrayals of the title princess and Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium to conduct the production of Puccini’s final masterpiece.

Admission to the show is $24 for adults and $20 for seniors, available online at www.ycpac.com or at the door. The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott

3 – Attend the CWAG monthly meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, with a discussion of “Decline of Our Shared Aquifer: Why it Matters Now and What We Can Do About It.” Retired geologist Ed Wolfe will talk about the unanticipated accelerating rate of groundwater loss and the imperative of working with Chino Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Prescott Valley and Yavapai County’s unincorporated areas all within the Prescott Active Management Area to develop strategies that will assure future water supply.

The meeting is at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation Building, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. For more information, go to www.cwagaz.org, call 928-445-4218 or email info@cwagaz.org.

4 - Discover Prescott’s popular “haunts” at the Prescott Valley Public Library from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, when Darlene Wilson and Parker Anderson, authors of “Haunted Prescott” describe some of the Prescott’s spooky past.

Included are the Palace Saloon and attacks on some of its employees, the ghosts of the Hotel Vendome and Hassayampa Inn, who haunts ‘Tis Art Gallery – the oldest building in Prescott, the hangings at courthouse plaza, discussion of orbs, apparitions and what keeps spirits hanging around and if there was a Chinatown and Red Light District.

The free event is in the library’s Crystal Room. The Prescott Valley Public Library is located at 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

5 – See the documentary “Out in Arizona” at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The film chronicles the journeys of identity of six LGBTQ+ Arizonans: a pioneer of trans activism, a two-spirit member of the Hualapi Nation, a lesbian activist and mother, a gay man who is a Mexican immigrant, a transgender parent and an intersex veteran.

The event, held in the Crystal Hall on the third floor of the building, is free though preregistration is required at www.outinarizonaprescott.eventbrite.com.

A part of National Coming Out Week, included is a pre-screening reception and a Q&A with the filmmaker and documentary subjects.

6 – Listen to selections from Leonard Bernstein’s most beloved works as the Yavapai College Concert Band, Symphonic Band and Orchestra put on “Bernstein and Beyond” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The performance will include standouts from Bernstein’s works as well as other influential pieces including the Overture to “Candide” and multiple selections from “West Side Story.”

Tickets for the concert are $10 for general admission and free for youth, available online at www.ycpac.com or at the door. The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott

7 – Hear a presentation on “Native Plants and Ecosystems: Creating Wildlife Habitat Attractive To Pollinators” by Master Gardener Lesley Alward in the third-floor Crystal Room of the Prescott Valley Public Library from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Alward will discuss how native plants have adapted to the local climate and native soils, how they are supported by biological diversity and provide habitats while they are low-maintenance, as well as talk about their variety and diversity, bloom for long periods of time, have diverse canopy heights, add water and attract bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.

The presentation is free and no registration is required, though space is limited. The Prescott Valley Public Library is located at 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to jwheeler@prescottaz.com.