OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 07
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

US official named to lead troubled Arizona prison system

David Shinn (Arizona Governor's Office/Courtesy)

David Shinn (Arizona Governor's Office/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 7, 2019 3 p.m.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey appointed a longtime federal prison official on Monday to serve as the new director of the Arizona Department of Corrections.

David Shinn has worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons since 1991 and has held several management positions at the agency, most recently serving as assistant director for the program review division in Washington.

He succeeds Charles Ryan, who served atop the Department of Corrections for a decade before his retirement in September.

"Our goal was to identify a leader with extensive experience in the corrections field, a record of solving problems and getting results, and a passion for public service," Ducey said in a statement.

Shinn takes over as the agency has been dogged by complaints that it has been dragging its feet for years in complying with improvements it promised to make five years ago when settling a lawsuit over the quality of health care for Arizona's 34,000 inmates.

In the summer of 2018, Ryan was found to be in civil contempt of court and the state was fined $1.4 million for persistent noncompliance with the settlement.

Attorneys representing inmates have asked a judge to appoint an official to run medical and mental health services in state prisons due to the state's repeated failure to improve the care. The judge hasn't yet ruled on the takeover request.

Shortly before his retirement, Ryan was criticized for the failure of locks on cell doors at an Arizona prison that in some cases allowed for beatings of prisoners and guards.

Caroline Isaacs, program director for the American Friends Service Committee-Arizona, a Quaker group that has called for an end to mass incarceration, said it's a good sign that Ducey picked someone who wasn't currently employed at the Department of Corrections.

"I'm hoping that's a signal that there is true and meaningful change on the way," Issacs said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Contempt ruling against Arizona corrections boss appealed
Arizona loses battle in settlement over inmates' health care
Arizona corrections director to appeal his contempt ruling
Arizona transferring inmates from prison cells secured by only padlocks
Judge threatens to fine Arizona in prison health care suit

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries