OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Oct. 07
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

US border agent dies on patrol near Arizona-Mexico border

In this March 2, 2019 file photo a Customs and Border Control agent patrols on the US side of a razor-wire-covered border wall that separates Nogales, Mexico from Nogales, Ariz. A U.S. Border Patrol agent has died after being found unresponsive while on patrol near the Arizona border, but authorities say there's no evidence of foul play. The agency's Tucson sector says in a Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, statement that agents on Sunday found 44-year-old Robert Hotten unresponsive near Mount Washington south of Patagonia in southeastern Arizona. He was patrolling alone, which is customary. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel,File)

In this March 2, 2019 file photo a Customs and Border Control agent patrols on the US side of a razor-wire-covered border wall that separates Nogales, Mexico from Nogales, Ariz. A U.S. Border Patrol agent has died after being found unresponsive while on patrol near the Arizona border, but authorities say there's no evidence of foul play. The agency's Tucson sector says in a Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, statement that agents on Sunday found 44-year-old Robert Hotten unresponsive near Mount Washington south of Patagonia in southeastern Arizona. He was patrolling alone, which is customary. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel,File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 7, 2019 3:25 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A U.S. Border Patrol agent has died after being found unresponsive while on patrol near the Arizona border, but authorities say there's no evidence of foul play.

The agency's Tucson sector says in a Monday statement that agents Sunday found 44-year-old Robert Hotten unresponsive near Mount Washington south of Patagonia in southeastern Arizona. He was patrolling alone, which is customary.

The agents rendered first aid before Hotten was airlifted to a ground ambulance. The 10-year Border Patrol veteran died on the way to a Nogales area hospital.

Chief Patrol Agent Roy Villareal has thanked agents and medical workers who tried to revive Hotten and offered condolences to his family.

The cause of death remains unknown, but an agency spokesman tells the Arizona Republic foul play is not suspected.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Military service member found dead in Nogales, Arizona
Feds: Ex-border patrol agent sold guns illegally
Border agent shot, wounded on Arizona ranch
Rains, smugglers damage US-Mexico border fences
Arizona in Brief: Border Patrol arrests American, 4 Hondurans in chase

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries