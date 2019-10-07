OFFERS
Un-bear-able! Cubs get locked in van, honk horn to get out

Two bear cubs were rescued after they locked themselves in a van and then honked the horn for help. (Jeff Stokely via Storyful)

Two bear cubs were rescued after they locked themselves in a van and then honked the horn for help. (Jeff Stokely via Storyful)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 7, 2019 11:55 p.m.

'I'm Gonna Get You Out': Tennessee Man Finds Bear Cubs Trapped in His Van by Storyful Rights Management

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Two bear cubs were rescued after they locked themselves in a van and then honked the horn for help.

News reports say security technician Jeff Stokely had parked his van outside a customer’s home in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and went to work. Soon he heard a horn honking and realized it was his van. He went back to the van and was surprised when he saw two small bear cubs locked inside and repeatedly hitting the horn.

Stokely says the cubs must have climbed in through the driver side door and then locked themselves by hitting the lock button.

Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out.

