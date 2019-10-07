Photos: Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour

OFFERS
Tue, Oct. 08
Joy Travers with her jewelry at Mountain Artists Guild during the 12th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour Saturday, Oct. 5.(Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Joy Travers with her jewelry at Mountain Artists Guild during the 12th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour Saturday, Oct. 5.(Jason Wheeler/Courier)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 7, 2019 9:42 p.m.

Marcia Mallicoat works on a piece of beaded silverware at Mountain Artists Guild during the 12th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour Saturday, Oct. 5. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Acrylic artist and jeweler Terry DeMeyer works on a piece at Mountain Artists Guild during the 12th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour Saturday, Oct. 5.

Cathy Severson works on a painting at Mountain Artist Guild during the 12th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour Saturday, Oct. 5. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

