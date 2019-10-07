Pets In Need: Whisper — Miss Kitty’s Cat House
Whisper is a long-hair all gray female. She’s 4- to 5-years-old. She was mom’s cat, but mom went into assisted living. The family took all mom’s 4 cats, but Whisper kept getting picked on by the other cats. They decided to find a quiet home. Whisper used to sleep with the original owner. Whisper likes brushing. She’s also very playful, likes lower back scratches, likes to play, gives head butts, likes catnip toys, and she is affectionate, quiet and likes the laser toys. She should probably be an only cat in a quiet home. She was originally found as a kitten behind Safeway.
Meet this sweet gal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during adoption hours. Come to PetSmart every weekend — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays — and meet our kittens, when available, or call Miss Kitty’s Cat House with any questions, 928-445-5411. Check out all of our cats and kittens up for adoption on Pet Finder and Facebook. Miss Kitty’s Cat House is located at 302 N. Alarcon Street in Prescott.
