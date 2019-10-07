Pets in Need: Gilbert — United Animal Friends
Gilbert was found by a Good Samaritan and relinquished to United Animal Friends to find a new home. He was severely matted and had to be shaved, but he will be beautiful again once his long white hair grows out. You can see his “before” and “after” photos on our website www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. He is a healthy 12-year-old who is very friendly, affectionate, and wants to be loved on. He enjoys playing with toys like he was still a kitten.
Gilbert is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and is neutered. If you would like to learn more about him, please contact Suzy at 928-848-6191.
Information about volunteering with UAF’s foster program is available on UAF’s website.
