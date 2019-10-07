Pets in Need: Amber — Catty Shack

Amber first came to a Catty Shack foster as a kitten found outside. She had a wound on her cheek which turned out to be a broken jaw, so was kept in her foster home under good care. In her foster home, Amber got used to other cats and also dogs.

She was adopted and the owner has just returned her for unknown reasons after 13 months! So poor Amber is now adjusting again to being at the Shack and is as sweet as can be! She is exploring her surroundings and waiting for the right new home. Come see Amber during adoption hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.