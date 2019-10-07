Pets in Need: Amber — Catty Shack
Originally Published: October 7, 2019 10:34 p.m.
Amber first came to a Catty Shack foster as a kitten found outside. She had a wound on her cheek which turned out to be a broken jaw, so was kept in her foster home under good care. In her foster home, Amber got used to other cats and also dogs.
She was adopted and the owner has just returned her for unknown reasons after 13 months! So poor Amber is now adjusting again to being at the Shack and is as sweet as can be! She is exploring her surroundings and waiting for the right new home. Come see Amber during adoption hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: