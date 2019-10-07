Pets in Need: Abuela — United Animal Friends

Abuela has a medical condition and is a looking for love and care in a new home. She is 12-years-old and has a thyroid condition which is easily controlled with a daily pill. She also requires quarterly blood tests. Abuela is very affectionate and likes to carry on conversations with her 2-legged friends. She prefers to be the only animal in the household. She has beautiful long gray hair and pretty gold eyes.



Abuela is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and is spayed. If you would like to learn more about her, please contact Suzy at 928-848-6191 or read about her on UAF’s website www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.



To start the process of adopting a cat from UAF, please fill out the matchmaking form on the UAF website. Information about volunteering with UAF is also available on the website.