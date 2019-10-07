Movies at the Elks: Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets, Oct. 9
Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets is playing at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The second installment of boy wizard Harry Potter's adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, based on the novel by JK Rowling. A mysterious elf tells Harry to expect trouble during his second year at Hogwarts, but nothing can prepare him for trees that fight back, flying cars, spiders that talk and deadly warnings written in blood on the walls of the school. Rated PG
Admission to the show is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs. Concessions are available for purchase including soda, candy, popcorn, beer and wine.
For more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: